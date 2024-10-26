Strike Force Add Travon Van to 2025 Roster

October 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force has signed running back Travon Van to their 2025 Indoor Football League roster.

Travon Van (5-11, 205, Montana) rejoins the Strike Force for his fourth season with IFL veteran status. He started the 2024 season with San Diego where he played in three games and recorded 20 rushes for 54 yards and four touchdowns. He also added seven receptions for 79 yards and one score. After going on short-term injured reserve, he went on to join the Vegas Knight Hawks and played in three additional games where he recorded 16 rushes for 67 yards and one score on the ground along with four receptions for 48 yards and one receiving touchdown.

In 2023 with the Strike Force, he played in six games and recorded 28 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns. During his first year with the team in 2022, Travon saw action in 12 games and tied for a team-high seven rushing scores on 69 total touches for 376 yards.

Van signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League in 2015. In his first year on the field during the 2016 season, he played in 10 games and recorded 104 total touches (81 rush) for 642 all-purpose yards as a part of a running back by committee strategy that led the team to a 104th Grey Cup Championship.

He went on to see time on the field with the Edmonton Eskimos (2017) and BC Lions (2018). He also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2018). Over his CFL career, he recorded 225 total touches for 1,477 all-purpose yards (748 rushing) and seven touchdowns.

Travon played his final two collegiate seasons (2013, 2014) at the University of Montana where he appeared in 25 games and recorded 1,963 all-purpose yards. In his senior season, he touched the ball a total of 147 times (83 rush, 64 rec) and racked up 478 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns, plus 736 yards and six scores through the air.

Before attending Montana, Travon spent two years at Marshall. As a redshirt freshman in 2011, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after he carried the ball 143 times for 722 total yards and three touchdowns along with 21 receptions for 171 yards.

While at Milford Academy (NY) in 2009, Travon saw action in nine games and earned offensive play of the game honors in two contests while recording 110 total touches (86 rushes) for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. He played his senior high school season at Helix in San Diego where he racked up 1,237 yards and ten touchdowns.

