Strike Force Announce 2025 IFL Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force has announced their 2025 IFL schedule.

2025 will mark the seventeenth season for the Indoor Football League with 14 member franchises. The league will welcome the Fishers Freight as the league's newest team, located in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Returning to action are the 2024 National Champion Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Quad City Steamwheelers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Sioux Falls Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Tulsa Oilers and Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Frisco Fighters (Frisco, TX) and Duke City Gladiators (Rio Rancho, NM) will be going dormant in 2025, retaining their rights to reenter the league in 2026.

The 2025 season will consist of a 19 week regular season with a 16 total games and fifteen of those contests being against Western Conference foes. San Diego's lone non-conference match-up will be against the Fisher Freight located in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana in week 18.

Eight of the team's regular season games will be against 2024 postseason contenders, including two match-ups in July against the defending IFL champions in the Arizona Rattlers.

San Diego will kick off training camp in March. Their official report date and training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (PT)

Week 1 TBA Training Camp TBA

Week 2 Saturday, March 31 vs Vegas Knight Hawks* 7:05 PM

Week 3 Saturday, April 5 at Bay Area Panthers* TBA

Week 4 Friday, April 11 at Vegas Knight Hawks* 7:05 PM

Week 5 April 19 Bye Week

Week 6 Sunday, April 27 vs Tucson Sugar Skulls* 7:05 PM

Week 7 Sunday, May 4 at Bay Area Panthers* TBA

Week 8 Sunday, May 11 vs Northern Arizona Wranglers* 6:05 PM

Week 9 Saturday, May 17 at San Antonio Gunslingers* 4:05 PM

Week 10 Sunday, May 25 vs Vegas Knight Hawks 6:05 PM

Week 11 Friday, May 30 vs Northern Arizona Wranglers 6:05 PM

Week 12 Saturday, June 7 at Tucson Sugar Skulls* 6:05 PM

Week 13 Saturday, June 14 at Northern Arizona Wranglers* 5:05 PM

Week 14 Sunday, June 22 vs San Antonio Gunslingers* 6:05 PM

Week 15 June 28 Bye Week

Week 16 Monday, July 7 vs Bay Area Panthers* 6:05 PM

Week 17 Saturday, July 12 at Arizona Rattlers* 6:05 PM

Week 18 Saturday, July 19 at Fishers Freight 5:05 PM

Week 19 Sunday, July 27 vs Arizona Rattlers* 6:05 PM

The IFL playoffs will begin the weekend of August 2nd, followed by the conference championships the followed weekend (August 9). Those moving on to the IFL championship game will receive a bye week before the game occur on the weekend of August 23rd.

Strike Force season tickets are now available for home games at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside starting as low as $120 for eight games. For more information, visit sdstrikeforce.com.

