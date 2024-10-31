Strike Force Announce 2025 IFL Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Diego Strike Force News Release
The San Diego Strike Force has announced their 2025 IFL schedule.
2025 will mark the seventeenth season for the Indoor Football League with 14 member franchises. The league will welcome the Fishers Freight as the league's newest team, located in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Returning to action are the 2024 National Champion Arizona Rattlers, Bay Area Panthers, Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Quad City Steamwheelers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Sioux Falls Storm, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Tulsa Oilers and Vegas Knight Hawks.
The Frisco Fighters (Frisco, TX) and Duke City Gladiators (Rio Rancho, NM) will be going dormant in 2025, retaining their rights to reenter the league in 2026.
The 2025 season will consist of a 19 week regular season with a 16 total games and fifteen of those contests being against Western Conference foes. San Diego's lone non-conference match-up will be against the Fisher Freight located in the suburbs of Indianapolis, Indiana in week 18.
Eight of the team's regular season games will be against 2024 postseason contenders, including two match-ups in July against the defending IFL champions in the Arizona Rattlers.
San Diego will kick off training camp in March. Their official report date and training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Week Date Opponent Kickoff (PT)
Week 1 TBA Training Camp TBA
Week 2 Saturday, March 31 vs Vegas Knight Hawks* 7:05 PM
Week 3 Saturday, April 5 at Bay Area Panthers* TBA
Week 4 Friday, April 11 at Vegas Knight Hawks* 7:05 PM
Week 5 April 19 Bye Week
Week 6 Sunday, April 27 vs Tucson Sugar Skulls* 7:05 PM
Week 7 Sunday, May 4 at Bay Area Panthers* TBA
Week 8 Sunday, May 11 vs Northern Arizona Wranglers* 6:05 PM
Week 9 Saturday, May 17 at San Antonio Gunslingers* 4:05 PM
Week 10 Sunday, May 25 vs Vegas Knight Hawks 6:05 PM
Week 11 Friday, May 30 vs Northern Arizona Wranglers 6:05 PM
Week 12 Saturday, June 7 at Tucson Sugar Skulls* 6:05 PM
Week 13 Saturday, June 14 at Northern Arizona Wranglers* 5:05 PM
Week 14 Sunday, June 22 vs San Antonio Gunslingers* 6:05 PM
Week 15 June 28 Bye Week
Week 16 Monday, July 7 vs Bay Area Panthers* 6:05 PM
Week 17 Saturday, July 12 at Arizona Rattlers* 6:05 PM
Week 18 Saturday, July 19 at Fishers Freight 5:05 PM
Week 19 Sunday, July 27 vs Arizona Rattlers* 6:05 PM
The IFL playoffs will begin the weekend of August 2nd, followed by the conference championships the followed weekend (August 9). Those moving on to the IFL championship game will receive a bye week before the game occur on the weekend of August 23rd.
Strike Force season tickets are now available for home games at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside starting as low as $120 for eight games. For more information, visit sdstrikeforce.com.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Freight Sign Defensive Tackle Robert Horsey - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Rookie DB AJ Felton - Fishers Freight
- Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Andrew Carter - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Back Nijul Canada - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Akeem Smith - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Nirion Washington - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Jordan White - Green Bay Blizzard
- Scean Mustin Signs with the CFL's BC Lions - Green Bay Blizzard
- NAZ Wranglers 2025 Schedule Is Here - Northern Arizona Wranglers
- Sharks Release 2025 Schedule - Jacksonville Sharks
- Steamwheelers Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Strike Force Announce 2025 IFL Schedule - San Diego Strike Force
- Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Schedule - Iowa Barnstormers
- Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Schedule - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Oilers Football Announce 2025 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- 2025 Schedule Released - Bay Area Panthers
- 2025 IFL Schedule Released - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.