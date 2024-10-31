Freight Sign Rookie DB AJ Felton

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of cornerback AJ Felton for the 2025 season.

Felton started his high school career at James Monroe in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He transferred to Freedom-Woodbridge High School as a Junior where he would assume the role of starting quarterback. Felton accounted for 2,227 total yards and 30 touchdowns, helping lead the Eagles to their first winning record in school history.

In his Senior year, Felton generated 50 offensive touchdowns to go along with 3,824 total yards.

After a successful high school career, Felton had a very complex college football journey. He attended Alabama A&M in 2018, where he would only stay for one season. Then, he went to UVA Wise in 2019, Akron in 2020, then Frostburg State University, where he stayed for two academic semesters. He then graduated from Frostburg and finished his graduate college career at Southern Utah.

At UVA Wise, Felton produced four interceptions, eight pass breakups, and 33 tackles for the Cavaliers.

After COVID cut his 2020 season at Akron short, Felton decided to attend Frostburg State University where he appeared in all 11 games that season. He recorded 27 total tackles and three interceptions for the Thunderbirds.

"AJ has shown toughness at every single level he's played at," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's been through a lot, understands both sides of the ball, and he's going to make everyone around him better."

