Sharks Release 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks will play their 15th season in 2025. The Sharks' second IFL season consists of 16 regular season games including eight home and eight away. All home games are played on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season tickets are now available. Give the Sharks ticket team a call at 904-621-0700 to get locked in for the 2025 season. This season we are giving the season ticket holder gifts for all of your seats, not just per account! Don't miss out on an exciting new year of Sharks football.

2025 Schedule:

Friday, March 21st: Sharks @ Massachusetts Pirates

BYE WEEK

Sunday, April 6th: Sharks vs Vegas Knight Hawks *kickoff @ 6:05 pm

Saturday, April 12th: Sharks @ Tucson Sugar Skulls

Saturday, April 19th: Sharks vs Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, April 26th: Sharks @ Quad City Steamwheelers

Saturday, May 3rd: Sharks vs Iowa Barnstormers

BYE WEEK

Saturday, May 17th: Sharks vs Fisher Freight

Saturday, May 24th: Sharks @ Fisher Freight

Thursday, May 29th: Sharks @ Massachusetts Pirates

Saturday, June 7th: Sharks vs Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, June 14th: Sharks @ Green Bay Blizzards

Saturday, June 21st: Sharks vs Quad City Steamwheelers

Saturday, June 28th: Sharks @ Iowa Barnstormers

BYE WEEK

Saturday, July 12th: Sharks vs San Antonio Gunslingers

Saturday, July 19th: Sharks @ Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, July 26th: Sharks vs Green Bay Blizzard

All home games kickoff at 7:05 pm unless otherwise noted

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.