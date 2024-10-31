Sharks Release 2025 Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks will play their 15th season in 2025. The Sharks' second IFL season consists of 16 regular season games including eight home and eight away. All home games are played on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season tickets are now available. Give the Sharks ticket team a call at 904-621-0700 to get locked in for the 2025 season. This season we are giving the season ticket holder gifts for all of your seats, not just per account! Don't miss out on an exciting new year of Sharks football.
2025 Schedule:
Friday, March 21st: Sharks @ Massachusetts Pirates
BYE WEEK
Sunday, April 6th: Sharks vs Vegas Knight Hawks *kickoff @ 6:05 pm
Saturday, April 12th: Sharks @ Tucson Sugar Skulls
Saturday, April 19th: Sharks vs Massachusetts Pirates
Saturday, April 26th: Sharks @ Quad City Steamwheelers
Saturday, May 3rd: Sharks vs Iowa Barnstormers
BYE WEEK
Saturday, May 17th: Sharks vs Fisher Freight
Saturday, May 24th: Sharks @ Fisher Freight
Thursday, May 29th: Sharks @ Massachusetts Pirates
Saturday, June 7th: Sharks vs Arizona Rattlers
Saturday, June 14th: Sharks @ Green Bay Blizzards
Saturday, June 21st: Sharks vs Quad City Steamwheelers
Saturday, June 28th: Sharks @ Iowa Barnstormers
BYE WEEK
Saturday, July 12th: Sharks vs San Antonio Gunslingers
Saturday, July 19th: Sharks @ Tulsa Oilers
Saturday, July 26th: Sharks vs Green Bay Blizzard
All home games kickoff at 7:05 pm unless otherwise noted
