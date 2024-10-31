Oilers Football Announce 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, proud member of the IFL, in conjunction with the IFL, announced on Thursday the schedule for the third campaign of Tulsa Oilers Football (2025). The IFL boasts 14 teams for the 2025 season, welcoming Fishers Freight, based in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, Indiana and playing at the brand-new Fishers Event Center. The league returns to a 16-game schedule for 2025 after a 17-game schedule in 2024. The Oilers will play eight home and eight away games.

The Oilers start the season on the road on Saturday, March 22, visiting the San Antonio Gunslingers before a bye week and two more road contests, both on Fridays.

The Oilers open the home slate against San Antonio, hosting the Gunslingers on Saturday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. It will be San Antonio's first visit to the Oilers since joining the IFL last season.

The Oilers face the Bay Area Panthers for the first time in franchise history, traveling to San Jose, California on Saturday, June 7.

The Oilers play on Friday in Week 3 (Fishers) and Week 4 (Green Bay), Week 9 (Quad City) and Week 10 (Iowa) All other games, including the Oilers' eight home games, take place on Saturdays.

Iowa and Quad City return to the BOK Center for the third consecutive season, while Massachusetts will visit Tulsa for the second straight year. For the first time in franchise history, the Oilers don't play the San Diego Strike Force.

The Oilers have byes in Week 2 (March 29), Week 6 (April 26) and Week 16 (July 5) for the club's third season.

A detailed schedule for the 2025 season can be found below (CST)

Week 1: Saturday, March 22 at San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 2: BYE

Week 3: Friday, April 4 at Fishers Freight - 6:05 p.m.

Week 4: Friday, April 11 at Green Bay Blizzard - 6:05 p.m.

Week 5: Saturday, April 19 vs San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Saturday, May 3 vs Green Bay Blizzard - 7:05 p.m.

Week 8: Saturday, May 10 vs Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 9: Friday, May 16 at Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 10: Friday, May 23 at Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 11: Saturday, May 31 vs Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 12: Saturday, June 7 at Bay Area Panthers - 8:05 p.m.

Week 13: Saturday, June 14 vs San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.

Week 14: Saturday, June 21 at Massachusetts Pirates - 6:05 p.m.

Week 15: Saturday, June 28 vs Fishers Freight - 7:05 p.m.

Week 16: BYE

Week 17: Saturday, July 12 vs Massachusetts Pirates - 7:05 p.m.

Week 18: Saturday, July 19 vs Jacksonville Sharks 7:05 p.m.

Week 19: Saturday, July 26 at Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.