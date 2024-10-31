Oilers Football Announce 2025 Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, proud member of the IFL, in conjunction with the IFL, announced on Thursday the schedule for the third campaign of Tulsa Oilers Football (2025). The IFL boasts 14 teams for the 2025 season, welcoming Fishers Freight, based in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers, Indiana and playing at the brand-new Fishers Event Center. The league returns to a 16-game schedule for 2025 after a 17-game schedule in 2024. The Oilers will play eight home and eight away games.
The Oilers start the season on the road on Saturday, March 22, visiting the San Antonio Gunslingers before a bye week and two more road contests, both on Fridays.
The Oilers open the home slate against San Antonio, hosting the Gunslingers on Saturday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. It will be San Antonio's first visit to the Oilers since joining the IFL last season.
The Oilers face the Bay Area Panthers for the first time in franchise history, traveling to San Jose, California on Saturday, June 7.
The Oilers play on Friday in Week 3 (Fishers) and Week 4 (Green Bay), Week 9 (Quad City) and Week 10 (Iowa) All other games, including the Oilers' eight home games, take place on Saturdays.
Iowa and Quad City return to the BOK Center for the third consecutive season, while Massachusetts will visit Tulsa for the second straight year. For the first time in franchise history, the Oilers don't play the San Diego Strike Force.
The Oilers have byes in Week 2 (March 29), Week 6 (April 26) and Week 16 (July 5) for the club's third season.
A detailed schedule for the 2025 season can be found below (CST)
Week 1: Saturday, March 22 at San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 2: BYE
Week 3: Friday, April 4 at Fishers Freight - 6:05 p.m.
Week 4: Friday, April 11 at Green Bay Blizzard - 6:05 p.m.
Week 5: Saturday, April 19 vs San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: Saturday, May 3 vs Green Bay Blizzard - 7:05 p.m.
Week 8: Saturday, May 10 vs Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 9: Friday, May 16 at Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 10: Friday, May 23 at Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 11: Saturday, May 31 vs Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 12: Saturday, June 7 at Bay Area Panthers - 8:05 p.m.
Week 13: Saturday, June 14 vs San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:05 p.m.
Week 14: Saturday, June 21 at Massachusetts Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
Week 15: Saturday, June 28 vs Fishers Freight - 7:05 p.m.
Week 16: BYE
Week 17: Saturday, July 12 vs Massachusetts Pirates - 7:05 p.m.
Week 18: Saturday, July 19 vs Jacksonville Sharks 7:05 p.m.
Week 19: Saturday, July 26 at Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Freight Sign Defensive Tackle Robert Horsey - Fishers Freight
- Freight Sign Rookie DB AJ Felton - Fishers Freight
- Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Andrew Carter - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Back Nijul Canada - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Akeem Smith - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Nirion Washington - Green Bay Blizzard
- Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Jordan White - Green Bay Blizzard
- Scean Mustin Signs with the CFL's BC Lions - Green Bay Blizzard
- NAZ Wranglers 2025 Schedule Is Here - Northern Arizona Wranglers
- Sharks Release 2025 Schedule - Jacksonville Sharks
- Steamwheelers Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Strike Force Announce 2025 IFL Schedule - San Diego Strike Force
- Iowa Barnstormers Announce 2025 Schedule - Iowa Barnstormers
- Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Schedule - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Oilers Football Announce 2025 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- 2025 Schedule Released - Bay Area Panthers
- 2025 IFL Schedule Released - IFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.