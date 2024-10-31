2025 Schedule Released

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Ca - The Bay Area Panthers are thrilled to announce that their 2025 season schedule has been released. The 2023 National Champions, members of The Indoor Football League, are slated to have a competitive 16 game lineup in pursuit of their second championship in franchise history.

The Panthers kick off their fourth season at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers on Sunday, March 30 in the first of three straight home games. Following matchups with San Diego and Northern Arizona at home at the SAP Center, the Panthers will play their first road game against the expansion Fishers Freight on Saturday, April 19 in Indiana.

The regular season schedule features a home game against all six other Western Conference teams, including the San Diego Strike Force twice. The Tulsa Oilers from the Eastern Conference will make a trip to the Panthers' territory in San Jose (June 7), making the Bay Area's eight home game schedule complete.

"I'm ecstatic and inspired to see such a competitive game schedule for the 2025 regular season," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "Our goals, as always, are to bring a great brand of entertainment to our fan base, and to strive to win the Indoor Football League Championship (again)."

Keefe and the award-winning coaching staff are assembling the roster to compete for a title run in 2025, and they embrace the challenge of the upcoming season.

"We can't wait to have our fans pack the SAP Center as we put on a show for them at each home game. Go Panthers!" said Keefe.

2025 Bay Area Panthers Home Schedule:

Sunday, March 30 v. San Antonio Gunslingers

Sunday, April 6 v. San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, April 12 v. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Sunday, May 4 v. San Diego Strike Force

Sunday, May 18 v. Tucson Sugar Skulls

Saturday, June 7 v. Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, June 21 v. Arizona Rattlers

Saturday, July 12 v. Vegas Knight Hawks

