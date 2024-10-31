Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Jordan White

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Jordan White for the 2025 season.

The 2025 IFL offseason is officially underway for the Green Bay Blizzard, as the team begins to announce the first players signed and re-signed for the upcoming 2025 season.

Jordan "JK" White (6'2" 210) is a defensive back from Havre de Grace, Maryland, about 42 miles northeast of Baltimore. Although he grew up near the east coast, he would travel closer to the midwest to play collegiate football.

White started his college career at Youngstown State University in Ohio in 2019. From 2019-2021, he appeared in 13 games and tallied 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. His breakout performances during those years opened up a new opportunity for him at Northern Illinois University (NIU).

He played the 2022 season with the NIU Huskies and appeared in ten games. White made the most of his time on the field by recording 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, a QB hit, and a pass break up. Now, he is set to make his professional debut with the Green Bay Blizzard during the 2025 season.

JK White is an early addition to the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard roster. As an incoming defensive back, he will try to learn quickly and continue the success Green Bay found on defense during the previous season. In 2024, the Blizzard were fifth in interceptions and allowed the fewest passing yards of any team in the IFL. Those are big shoes to fill, but White is up for the challenge. He has this to share with Blizzard fans, "[I'm] excited to join the team. [I] can't wait to fly around and make plays! Go Blizz!"

With the 2025 IFL schedule set to release on October 31, anticipation for the season continues to build. Make sure you stay up to date with all things Blizzard by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and X. And keep an eye on the Blizzard website for new changes as well!

