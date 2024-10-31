Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Schedule

October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the 2025 season schedule. The 16-game schedule will feature an even split of eight games at home and eight games on the road. Vegas will play their first home game at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, April 11 against the San Diego Strike Force.

The Knight Hawks 2024 season was their winningest yet. They closed out the year with an 11-5 record, including six wins at home. The team also captured their first playoff berth in franchise history.

2025 full season ticket memberships are available for purchase now, which include the same great seats for all eight home games, priority access to Kakawtographs, our postgame autograph session on the field after every home game, ability to resell and transfer tickets, access to an exclusive season ticket member discount at the team store, exclusive offers to other Lee's Family Forum events, a dedicated account executive and much more. Fans who purchase a season ticket membership will receive the largest savings off single-game prices. Click here to purchase.

2025 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE

All dates subject to change.

MARCH

Monday, March 31 at San Diego Strike Force

APRIL

Sunday, April 6 at Jacksonville Sharks

Friday, April 11 vs. San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, April 26 at San Antonio Gunslingers

MAY

Saturday, May 3 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, May 10 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

Saturday, May 17 at Arizona Rattlers

Sunday, May 25 at San Diego Strike Force

Saturday, May 31 vs. Arizona Rattlers

JUNE

Saturday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, June 14 vs. Bay Area Panthers

Saturday, June 21 vs. Iowa Barnstormers

Sunday, June 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls

JULY

Saturday, July 12 at Bay Area Panthers

Saturday, July 19 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

Saturday, July 26 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.