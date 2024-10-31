Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Schedule
October 31, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today the 2025 season schedule. The 16-game schedule will feature an even split of eight games at home and eight games on the road. Vegas will play their first home game at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, April 11 against the San Diego Strike Force.
The Knight Hawks 2024 season was their winningest yet. They closed out the year with an 11-5 record, including six wins at home. The team also captured their first playoff berth in franchise history.
2025 full season ticket memberships are available for purchase now, which include the same great seats for all eight home games, priority access to Kakawtographs, our postgame autograph session on the field after every home game, ability to resell and transfer tickets, access to an exclusive season ticket member discount at the team store, exclusive offers to other Lee's Family Forum events, a dedicated account executive and much more. Fans who purchase a season ticket membership will receive the largest savings off single-game prices. Click here to purchase.
2025 VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS SCHEDULE
All dates subject to change.
MARCH
Monday, March 31 at San Diego Strike Force
APRIL
Sunday, April 6 at Jacksonville Sharks
Friday, April 11 vs. San Diego Strike Force
Saturday, April 26 at San Antonio Gunslingers
MAY
Saturday, May 3 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, May 10 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers
Saturday, May 17 at Arizona Rattlers
Sunday, May 25 at San Diego Strike Force
Saturday, May 31 vs. Arizona Rattlers
JUNE
Saturday, June 7 at Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, June 14 vs. Bay Area Panthers
Saturday, June 21 vs. Iowa Barnstormers
Sunday, June 29 at Tucson Sugar Skulls
JULY
Saturday, July 12 at Bay Area Panthers
Saturday, July 19 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
Saturday, July 26 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls
