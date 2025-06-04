Antonio Wimbush Named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week
June 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release
HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, June 4, that Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush has been named the league's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11, the second consecutive week that he has been recognized with the award.
Wimbush returned four kicks in the Knight Hawks' 52-37 victory over the Arizona Rattlers. Wimbush totaled 90 return yards and a touchdown, his second consecutive game with a kick-return touchdown. In Week 10 against San Diego, Wimbush had seven returns for 169 yards and a touchdown.
The second-year Knight Hawks running back also logged 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Arizona, as well as three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Wimbush has accounted for three total touchdowns or more in two games this season.
Wimbush became the first Knight Hawk to ever earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors when he was selected last week.
The Knight Hawks travel to Prescott Valley on Saturday to visit the Northern Arizona Rattlers at Findlay Toyota Center. Kick-off is at 6pm, and fans can listen to the broadcast on 1230AM The Game or stream on the IFL Network.
