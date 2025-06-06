Vegas Lil' Knight Hawks Cheer Clinic to be Held on July 19th

Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks News Release

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks have announced that the team will be hosting the Vegas Lil' Knight Hawks Cheer Clinic on July 19th at Lee's Family Forum, where young fans can learn cheers and routines from the Hawk Girls, the Knight Hawks' official cheerleading squad. The clinic is open to fans between the ages of 5 and 18.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., and participants will be invited back that evening to perform at halftime when the Knight Hawks take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers.

Participants will also receive a team-branded t-shirt, photo opportunities with the Hawk Girls, and a ticket to the game that night.

"With this being our very first cheer clinic with the Vegas Knight Hawks cheerleaders, we are incredibly excited to showcase a halftime performance and lay the foundation for this clinic to grow for years to come," said Karley Hughes, coach of the Hawk Girls. "We're also thrilled to give our future cheerleaders the chance to learn directly from the Vegas Knight Hawks - from fun cheers and jumps to basic stunts - all while building confidence, teamwork, and team spirit!"

Kick-off for the Knight Hawks game on July 19th is scheduled for 6 p.m.







