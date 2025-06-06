Panthers Prepare to Host Tulsa Oilers in First-Ever Meeting

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers (6-2) are eager to get back on the playing field after time off in Week 11. With that, the Panthers return to San Jose's SAP Center this Saturday (June 7) while riding a two-game winning streak.

Bay Area's next opponent is an unfamiliar foe from the Eastern Conference. Meeting in their initial head-to-head contest since the IFL's inception, the Panthers are hosting Tulsa Oilers Football (6-3) for a 6:05 PM PT kickoff in Silicon Valley.

The Panthers were last in action over Week 10 when they traveled to Texas for an impressive 55-26 victory over the San Antonio Gunslingers. Panthers quarterback Josh Jones and wide receiver Trevon Alexander were synced up through the game's entirety, connecting for five catches, 99 yards and three touchdowns.

"What a great, physical specimen. [Alexander] is starting to put the mental with the physical. To have three touchdowns versus a San Antonio team that really prides themselves on defense, I couldn't be more proud of Trevon with how far he's come," Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe expressed to Bay Area Panthers Weekly on KNBR.

Bay Area's defense was also sharp in the Week-10 road win, forcing the Gunslingers into four second-half turnovers (featuring an interception and forced fumble by linebacker BJ Taufalele). The Panthers will look to continue that ball-hawking nature this Saturday versus Oilers Football.

Tulsa is coming off a loss for the first time since April 11. The Oilers were rolling along smoothly via a five-game heater prior to drying out against the Quad City Steamwheelers last weekend. In the 31-27 affair, Tulsa was held scoreless through the middle two quarters, which subsequently led to their first home defeat of the season.

The Panthers-who boast a 1-0 record when playing the Eastern Conference in 2025-will place their defensive emphasis on slowing down Oilers quarterback TJ Edwards. As the 2023 IFL MVP, Edwards is a hyper-dynamic signal caller and currently paces the league with 31 passing touchdowns. From there, Bay Area will need to palliate the speed of Tulsa receiver Jerminic Smith; you may recognize Smith's name from earning the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 after his ridiculous Week-10 TD reception.

The Panthers, ranked No. 2 over the latest official IFL Coaches Poll, are up-to the task on both sides of the ball. Defensive linemen Jonathan Ross and Morris Joseph, Jr. will lead the charge while DBs Tyler Watson and Trae Meadows attempt to shut down the airways. On offense, Jones will keep his unit on schedule by using his legs and leaning on electric tailback Josh Tomas, who has already accumulated 810 all-purpose yards this year.

Following the loss to Quad City, Oilers Football fell from No. 3 to No. 4 on the aforementioned Week 12 Coaches Poll. Still, Tulsa can use that as motivation to return to the win column this weekend in Downtown San Jose. But as it is now, the Oilers are presently surrendering 150.9 yards per game, which is one of the IFL's worst clips in 2025.

Tickets for Panthers vs. Oilers-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Saturday's kick-off is set for 6:05 PM and fans are encouraged to arrive early for Panthers Fan Fest, running from 4:05 to 5:05 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. This outdoor pregame event will feature a live DJ, interactive games, face painting, local food trucks, and appearances by the Panthers Dance Team and team mascot Claw.

Inside the arena, the night will continue with special in-game activations that showcase the heart of this week's game theme of Football for All-celebrating stories of resilience, inclusion, and community pride.

Among those being honored is Sawyer Keys, a courageous 9-year-old Bay Area native recently diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer (hepatocellular neoplasms, Stage 3). Sawyer will serve as the evening's Honorary Captain, joining the team on the field in a tribute to his bravery and strength.

The Bay Area Women's League (BAWL), a San Jose-based women's flag football league, will be recognized on the field for their work expanding access and representation in football. By creating space for women and nonbinary athletes to compete and lead in a traditionally male-dominated sport, BAWL is redefining who gets to play the game. League representatives will also conduct the pre-game coin toss.

Additionally, the Panthers will spotlight Marky, a member of the Panthers Dance Team and proud representative of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marky will share his experience as a queer performer in professional sports and what it means to represent his community under the bright lights of SAP Center.

With vibrant entertainment, community stories, and an atmosphere of unity, Football for All Night promises to be a meaningful and memorable game day experience for fans of all backgrounds.







