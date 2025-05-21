Bay Area Panthers Climb to No. 2 in IFL Coaches Poll Following Victory over Tucson

May 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers have climbed to No. 2 in the latest Indoor Football League Coaches Poll, voted weekly by IFL head coaches to rank team performance across the league.

Released every Tuesday during the regular season, the poll reflects how coaches evaluate the league's top teams week by week. Bay Area's rise comes after four consecutive weeks holding steady at No. 3, finally breaking through thanks to a statement win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls on May 16. The Panthers' 68-57 victory marked their highest single-game point total this season and served as a clear message to the rest of the league.

Now 5-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, the Panthers are making their case as one of the most well-rounded teams in the IFL. Defensively, they've surrendered just 31 total touchdowns this season-tied for the fewest in the league-and their 32.9 points allowed per game ranks second-best.

Bay Area moved up in the poll after surpassing the Quad City Steamwheelers, who slipped following back-to-back losses. The Arizona Rattlers remain in the No. 1 spot.

The Coaches Poll is an ongoing snapshot of team performance as judged by peers across the league, and Bay Area's climb reflects the respect they're earning as the season unfolds.

Bay Area will next travel to "Alamo City" to quick draw with the San Antonio Gunslingers at Freeman Coliseum. The Western Conference matchup is scheduled for Saturday, May 24 with kickoff set for 4:05 PM PT. Panthers fans can watch the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

The Panthers will be on the road until June 7 when the Tulsa Oilers come to San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.