Panthers Push Rattlers to the Wire in Narrow 48-53 Week 8 Loss

May 12, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







In a game worthy of its top-tier billing, the Bay Area Panthers went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Arizona Rattlers Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena, ultimately falling 48-53 in one of the most entertaining matchups of the IFL season so far. The high-scoring showdown featured touchdowns on nearly every possession and showcased the Panthers' resilience, firepower, and fight from start to finish.

"This was the kind of game that defines elite teams-fast, physical, and full of big-time plays," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "We came in prepared, battled every snap, and showed why we belong at the top of this league. We'll learn from it, get better, and be ready to finish stronger."

Quarterback Josh Jones turned in another strong performance, accounting for five total touchdowns- three through the air and two on the ground-while steering an offense that averaged 8.6 yards per play. His 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was a key play, as he fought through defenders to reach the end zone, showcasing the full scope of his dual-threat ability.

Bay Area's wide receivers delivered another strong performance, led by Joshua Tomas, who continued his standout season with three total touchdowns. Tomas racked up 73 rushing yards on six carries and added a receiving score in the third quarter, showcasing his versatility and explosiveness. Tyrese Chambers contributed a clutch touchdown grab, while RZ McCorker Sr. and Trevon Alexander helped move the chains with timely catches in key moments. In the fourth quarter, Tosin Oyekanmi added his name to the stat sheet with his first touchdown of the season, keeping the Panthers within reach late in the game.

On defense, Linebacker BJ Taufalele came up with a key interception early in the second quarter, while Defensive Back Tyrese Wright led all defenders with 11 tackles. The Panthers defense kept Arizona from pulling away for most of the night, but Rattlers quarterback Dalton Sneed ultimately proved too tough to contain, finishing with five touchdown passes and two rushing scores

The narrow loss brings Bay Area to 4-2, but the team exits the desert with its confidence intact and a renewed sense of determination. The Panthers will look to bounce back in a big way when they return home to the SAP Center on Friday, May 16th at 7:05 p.m. to face the Tucson Sugar Skulls for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night. Single-game, season, group, and suite experience tickets are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster.







