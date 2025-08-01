Panthers Announce Halftime Performance by Stunnaman02 Featuring Exclusive Playoff Anthem "1-0"

August 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers are proud to announce a special collaboration with homegrown hip-hop artist Stunnaman02, known for his regional anthem Big Steppin', on an exclusive custom anthem to soundtrack our 2025 playoff run.

Titled "1-0", the new anthem is more than just a hype song, it's a statement of purpose and a reflection of the mentality that defines this team. Inspired by a mantra often repeated by Panthers Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe, 1-0 represents the laser-sharp focus on the task at hand: one game, one opportunity, one goal-win.

Keefe's message is simple but powerful: every week starts with a clean slate. No matter what came before, win or loss, the objective remains the same: go 1-0. Stay hungry. Stay humble. Be relentless. It's this mindset that has carried the Panthers through a dominant 13-3 regular season and now fuels our drive into the postseason.

But 1-0 is also something bigger. It's the rhythm of the Bay. A reminder of where we come from and who we play for.

The Panthers are proud to represent the Bay Area and everything it stands for. This team is built on resilience, originality, and pride in where we come from. Working with Stunnaman02 was an opportunity to give back to our fans by creating something that feels authentic to the culture we share. The Bay has a sound, a style, and a swagger that's unmistakable, and we wanted this anthem to reflect that.

As an artist who has carved his own path while staying true to the community, Stunnaman02 was the perfect choice to help bring the anthem to life. His voice represents the same values that define this team, grit, belief, and an unshakable sense of purpose.

Fans will hear "1-0" for the first time this Sunday when Stunnaman02 takes the field at halftime to perform the anthem live at SAP Center during our 5:05 p.m. playoff game. It's a track made for this moment, for this team, and for this region. A celebration of the intersection between Bay Area sports, music, and culture, and a rallying cry for what lies ahead.

Postseason tickets - including single-game, group, and suite experiences - are still available now through Ticketmaster. Come be part of the energy, the culture, and the movement. The mission is clear:

Go 1-0.







