Tucson Sugar Skulls 2025 Season Wrap

August 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ If there's one thing Billy Back knows about his career as a football coach, he doesn't like losing. It's been rare for him in his 16 years as a coach, but after a second straight losing season as the head coach of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, he has a plan for how to turn it around.

"The teams that win in this league are teams have had a core group of guys together on offense and defense," Back said. "We brought in a whole new group this year, and we want to bring that core group back on both sides of the ball. We feel we've got something special for next year for sure, and we want to add some pieces. We'll be back."

Back in the playoffs is what he means by that. With Tucson hosting the IFL National Championship through the 2027 season, Back says it's a special opportunity for the Sugar Skulls.

"You want to have that home playoff game, that home championship game," he said. "That's rare to be able to host a championship game when it's supposed to be at a neutral site."

Tucson will host its first championship game at Tucson Arena on August 23. While the Sugar Skulls won't be in it, having missed the playoffs, their I-10 rivals and the defending league champions, the Arizona Rattlers, will start their road to Tucson with a playoff game in Glendale on Monday, August 4.

Team Chemistry Builds Hope

Despite the 6-10 overall record, the Sugar Skulls were in the playoff hunt until late in the season. A three-game losing streak to close the season ended their playoff hopes. But Back said the season wasn't a total loss as he sensed a chemistry that can carry into 2026, hence the desire to keep this core group together.

"It was an enjoyable season. It was fun because we had great chemistry as a team," Back said. "There was never a bad day at practice. It was always enjoyable to get there, show up and practice."

Back said a season's worth of struggles began at the outset of camp when the team's two quarterbacks were both injured and lost for the season before the games even began. Jorge Reyna took the QB job in Week 3 and threw for 1,601 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 345 yards and seven touchdowns.

Reyna led the Sugar Skulls to a 4-2 record against their in-state rivals, the Rattlers and Northern Arizona Wranglers, beating each of them twice.

"He did a damn good job for us. I would like to have him start the camp (in 2026)," Back said.

The message he left for his team and the core group that he wants to bring back is to do the offseason work needed to succeed as a professional football player and keep that mentality throughout the season when the hard work should translate to success on the field. He said the Sugar Skulls franchise provides an attractive opportunity for players in the league who are looking to take a next step in their football careers.

"We've got the facilities when it comes to practice and the housing, but we've just got to make sure we've got the right mentality," Back said. "You've got to have a collective group of men that are here for the same reason."

Fans Key to Success

Back praised the fan base for its support and said it provides some incentive as he tries to attract players to Tucson.

"The booster club has been incredible, and I hope it just keeps continuing to grow," Back said. "Having a booster club, having the facility we have, those are recruiting tools. And we ask the fans, just keep going out to the games and trust the process."

With Tucson hosting the IFL National Championship on August 23, Sugar Skulls season tickets are set to go on sale in September. Keep an eye on the Sugar Skulls website www.tucsonsugarskulls.com and social media for updates.







