End of the Road: Tucson Closes Season with Loss to Vegas

July 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







HENDERSON, NV - The Tucson Sugar Skulls faced a tough night on the road Saturday, falling to the Vegas Knight Hawks 55-18 at The Dollar Loan Center. From the opening quarter, Vegas controlled the tempo, and despite some second-half sparks, Tucson couldn't overcome the early deficit.

Slow Start Proves Costly

The Knight Hawks jumped out to a commanding 14-0 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 27-3 by halftime, with Tucson's only first-half points coming from a field goal by Kevin Macias. The Sugar Skulls' offense struggled to find rhythm early, facing pressure and multiple incompletions that stalled key drives.

On defense, the Skulls had difficulty containing Vegas' high-powered attack, allowing big plays and failing to get critical stops in the red zone. The lack of momentum on both sides of the ball made it an uphill battle from the start.

Second-Half Highlights

Despite the rough beginning, Tucson showed resilience late in the third quarter. With 3:55 remaining, quarterback Jorge Reyna connected with Kevin Adams for a much-needed touchdown, putting the Skulls back on the board.

Later in the quarter, Reyna handed the ball off to Devonte Sapp-Lynch on a key 2nd-and-3, pushing into short-yardage territory. On 3rd-and-1, Reyna found Jerome Buckner, who broke through for a touchdown just before the quarter ended. However, the play clock expired before Tucson could attempt a two-point conversion, leaving the score at 9-41 heading into the final frame.

Macias opened the fourth quarter with a successful kick on the kickoff, adding 2 more points and pushing the score to 11-41. Despite two earlier misses from 60 yards out, Macias bounced back with strong execution in the final quarter.

Final Score: Vegas 55, Tucson 18

While the Sugar Skulls added another late score, Vegas remained in control and sealed the game with a final score of 55-18. Tucson's defense struggled to contain Vegas' attack throughout the game, and the offense was unable to sustain drives consistently.

Despite the outcome, the Sugar Skulls demonstrated moments of grit and determination that will serve as a foundation for next season. This year, Tucson is proud to host the championship game, so make sure to get your tickets now.. Stay connected with the team at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com and follow @sugarskullsfootball on social media for updates, highlights, and future plans.







