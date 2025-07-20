Sugar Skulls' Playoff Hopes End in Loss to First-Place Panthers

July 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson, AZ - Hopes were dashed on two fronts for the Tucson Sugar Skulls who were hanging on to a slim playoff chance headed into their home finale on Saturday at Tucson Arena.

The first-place Bay Area Panthers put away thoughts of the postseason for Tucson by pulling away in the second half of a 49-24 victory before a crowd of 2,978. Meanwhile, the Vegas Night Hawks made sure that whatever happened in Tucson didn't matter as they sealed their playoff spot with a 58-29 victory over Northern Arizona.

The Sugar Skulls head into their season finale at Vegas 6-9 on the season. The Panthers, 12-3, have clinched the overall No. 1 seed in the IFL playoffs.

For a time, it looked like the Sugar Skulls had intentions, staying within striking distance, trailing only 20-14 at the half, and 27-24 in the third quarter.

Both teams got into the end zone the first two times they touched the ball, the Sugar Skulls on a 3-yard run by Jamyest Williams and a 33-yard TD pass from Jorge Reyna to Drew Dixon. The Panthers took much less time, scoring on the opening kickoff and then on a 1-play drive on a 30-yard pass from Josh Jones to Tosin Oyekanmi on their first offensive possession.

But after keeping it close, it was all Bay Area from the middle of the third quarter on. Jones rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the second half. On the night, he was 11 for 20 passing with two TDs and another 45 yards rushing.

Williams rushed for two TDs and Reyna threw the one to Dixon putting the Sugar Skulls within three points with 5:57 left in the third quarter, but the Panthers pulled away with two defensive stops and a turnover.

"I'm proud of the way of our guys played and battled," said Head Coach Billy Back after the game. "Going into this game, we knew we were short-handed. But to have opportunities in the first half to have the lead going into halftime, I couldn't ask for more from the guys.

"Our defense played well. Then as the dominoes kept falling, it just kept going to their advantage."

Reyna ended the night with 89 yards passing and a TD, but there were the two interceptions. He rushed for 50 yards, including a couple of long gains that kept drives alive. Williams missed most of the second half with an injury after getting his second TD.With playoffs out of the picture, the Sugar Skulls head to Vegas next week for the season finale hoping to finish on a high note.

"We're going to find out who's healthy and who's not tomorrow and Monday, and put a game plan together to beat Vegas," Back said. "I know they're well coached. They've got a good team over there. But at the same time, we've got to go in there and give them our best show."

