Oilers Take Down Sharks

July 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Demontre Tuggle carries against the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Jacksonville Sharks let another opportunity slip away on the road against the Tulsa Oilers, falling 38-47 in another disappointing game. Despite a strong start and several explosive plays, the Sharks struggled with costly defensive penalties and errors and were ultimately unable to stop a playoff hungry Tulsa squad.

Quarterback Tyler Huff came out strong, completing a key first down to Marcus Rogers before running the ball in himself for the game's opening touchdown. A successful extra point gave the Sharks a 7-0 lead. Tulsa answered quickly, with Isaiah Scott hauling in a 5 yard touchdown reception to tie the game 7-7 by the end of the first quarter.

The Oilers kept the momentum going into the second quarter, as Scott snagged another touchdown on a 10 yard pass to take the lead. The Sharks responded with a big 35 yard kickoff return from Larry McCammon, setting up another rushing touchdown by Huff. Dylan Barnas then nailed a deuce, putting the Sharks up 16-14. However, Tulsa answered back with a touchdown from J. Smith. McCammon fired back with a touchdown of his own, though the extra point was blocked. The Sharks offense had a tough night with nothing coming easy. Tulsa gained the lead again just before halftime when the Sharks couldn't keep them out of the end zone with 3 second left in the half. Resulting in a 28-22 halftime score. With Tulsa getting the 2nd half kickoff the Sharks put themselves in a bad position being 2 possessions behind.

In the second half, Tulsa began to pull away. J. Smith found the end zone once again, though the extra point was missed. He followed up shortly after with yet another touchdown, increasing the Oilers lead to 34-22. The Sharks offense locked confused and lackluster. On the next drive they lost yardage on a handoff and failed to convert on fourth down. Tulsa capitalized, scoring again with a run from #5 Augustine to make it 40-22.

Refusing to give up, Ka'ron Ashley hauled in a touchdown pass and Barnas added a deuce after a missed extra point, narrowing the gap in the score to 30-40. But the Sharks defense couldn't make a stop and Tulsa struck again with a touchdown pass to #25 Johnson, extending their lead to 46-30. Huff sparked a final push with a 30 yard pass to Rogers, followed by a touchdown grab from Rogers and a successful two point conversion but it was too little to late, The score now 38-47. Resulting in another bad loss for the Sharks.

They get a chance to redeem themselves next Saturday in the tank against the Green Bay Blizzard in their final regular season game before the playoffs.. With a spot locked in, the Sharks will be looking to build momentum as they prepare to make history with their first ever IFL playoff appearance.

The Sharks saved their best theme for last and will wrap up their regular season at home honoring the brave, the bold, and the heroes who serve. We salute our military and thank them for their sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment at Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 26th. We'll have plenty of football action in store as the Sharks will go head to head with the Green Bay Blizzard. All active duty and military veterans, as well as their families, are eligible to receive our special buy one get one free ticket offer.

In addition to honoring our military, we will also be celebrating our AMAZING fans. Sharks fans are the best in the country for a reason, and we want to show you how much we appreciate your support! Enjoy special merchandise pricing and in game giveaways.

