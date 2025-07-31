Playoffs Round 1 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers

July 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks hit the road to take on the #1 seeded Quad City Steamwheelers in the first round of the 2025 IFL playoffs. It's bound to be a challenging game, as the teams split their two games this season.

Both teams rely heavily on their quarterbacks in the run game. Quad City's Daquan Neal leads a strong rushing offense, recording 115 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a single game against Iowa. He also threw for a season best 193 yards and five touchdowns against Green Bay. While Sharks QB Tyler Huff leads the league in average rushing yards per game while being 5th in rushing TD's in only 9 games. The game could come down to which QB has the better night.

Special teams will also play a key role. Quad City and Jacksonville rank first and second in the IFL in kickoff coverage. The Steamwheelers average a net of 42.5 yards per kickoff, while the Sharks are close behind at 38.3. With both teams excelling in kickoff execution and possessing the ability to score with deuces and field goals, field position could become a deciding factor.

The matchup is expected to be intense, as both teams are fighting to extend their season and stay alive in the IFL playoffs. With elimination on the line, neither side can afford any mistakes. Both rosters are experienced and competitive, and with similar offensive strengths, the game is likely to come down to execution in key moments, particularly in the red zone and on special teams. Every possession will matter in what's shaping up to be a tightly contested playoff opener.

Tune in to the IFL Network, the league's new streaming platform, to catch the game live. Want to cheer on your Sharks with fellow fans during the playoffs? Head to Al's Pizza's Baymeadows location for the Sharks Official Away Game Watch Party. Al's Pizza will be offering special deals for Shark Nation, including $4 draft beers and house wines and discounted wings!







Indoor Football League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.