Vegas Knight Hawks to Host Playoff Watch Party at Craggy Range

July 31, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks will take on the Bay Area Panthers at SAP Center in the first round of the IFL Playoffs this Sunday, and all fans are invited to the team's official watch party! Doors open at Craggy Range at Lee's Family Forum at 4 p.m. PT, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. PT. Parking and admission is free.

The event will feature giveaways and raffle prizes. VKH season ticket members and fans who wear VKH gear will get to enjoy BOGO draft beer. The first ten fans to arrive will get a free mystery hat signed by a VKH player.

Fans who are unable to attend the watch party can tune in to the game on the IFL Network, with subscription. The IFL Network Playoff Pass is available for just $9.99.

VKH PLAYOFF WATCH PARTY

WHEN: Sunday, August 3. Doors open at 4 p.m. PT, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. PT.

WHERE: Craggy Range at Lee's Family Forum

DETAILS: Join the Vegas Knight Hawks for their official watch party at Craggy Range! Enjoy free parking at Lee's Family Forum, giveaways and raffle prizes, and BOGO draft beers for VKH season ticket members and fans who wear VKH gear.







