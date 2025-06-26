Antonio Wimbush Named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week

June 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush

(Vegas Knight Hawks) Vegas Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush(Vegas Knight Hawks)

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, June 26, that Knight Hawks running back and kick returner Antonio Wimbush has been named the league's Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 14, the third time this season that he has earned the award.

Wimbush was also named the Special Teams Player of the Week in Weeks 10 and 11.

The Kingsland, Georgia native returned four kicks for 138 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in the Knight Hawks' 82-46 win over the Iowa Barnstormers. Wimbush has now returned 26 kicks this season for 460 yards and four touchdowns.

Wimbush accounted for five total touchdowns against Iowa, adding two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown. Wimbush is ranked sixth in the IFL with 17 rushing touchdowns this season.

The second-year Knight Hawk joins QB Ja'Rome Johnson as the only players in Knight Hawks history to earn Player of the Week honors at least three times in the same season. Johnson was named the IFL's Offensive Player of the Week four times in 2024.

The Knight Hawks visit Tucson Arena on Sunday for their first meeting of the season with the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Kick-off is at 3 p.m., and fans can listen to the broadcast on 1230AM The Game or stream on the IFL Network.

