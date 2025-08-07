Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for IFL Western Conference Championship

August 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, August 7, plans for the IFL Western Conference Championship at Lee's Family Forum this Friday at 7 p.m. PT. Vegas will face the San Diego Strike Force in the battle for the conference crown. The first 3,000 fans will receive a branded rally towel, and the first 1,000 will get a commemorative poster.

Exclusive activations for the IFL Western Conference Championship will include:

Food and beverage specials including $2 sangria and $5 cocktails Western Conference Championship gear will be available at The Saddlery All VKH gear at The Saddlery will be 30% off* (excludes Western Conference Championship gear) Face painters will be located on the concourse

One lucky fan in attendance will win an Opening Knight Golden Ticket. This prize pack will include two tickets to the 2025-26 Vegas Golden Knights home opener, Henderson Silver Knights home opener, Las Vegas Desert Dogs home opener, and Vegas Knight Hawks home opener. To enter, fans can scan the QR code located on advertisements throughout the concourse and on the jumbotron. Fans must be present to win.

Fans can watch the game on SSSEN (broadcast channel 5.2, COX 125, and YouTubeTV), stream on IFL Network, or listen on 1230 The Game. The broadcast will feature Knight Hawks play-by-play announcer Ben Wilson, color analysis from Justin Russo, and Ashali Vise will serve as the sideline reporter.

The winner of the IFL Western Conference Championship will advance to the IFL National Championship, which will be held in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, August 23. Single-game tickets can be purchased at this link. Fans should follow the Vegas Knight Hawks on social media for additional updates.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.