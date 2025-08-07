Barnstormers Wideout Quian Williams Secures IFL Triple Crown

August 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Indoor Football League regular season has come to a close, and Iowa's own Quian Williams has secured the league's triple crown as a wide receiver.

Williams' numbers include 1,159 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 93 receptions this year, each topping the league's second best by a significant margin.

"It is a blessing, with how much I could improve and just how much better I've gotten," Williams said. "It's all due to play-calling, execution, my quarterback and my offensive linemen - really everyone surrounding me. I couldn't have done that without them."

The Oklahoma City native was in his second year with the Barnstormers, appearing in and starting all 16 games for the team during the 2025 season.

Williams was the only wideout across the league to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.

He outgained the second-highest receiver in the IFL by 168 yards, and averaged 72.4 yards per game for the Barnstormers this season.

"I know that when my production is good, that's good for the team," Williams said. "I don't necessarily go into any game just shooting for a number on yards, catches or touchdowns. I just really go into it doing what I can to help our team win, and if all of the stats come with that, that's the way it is."

Williams' 27 touchdowns lit up the scoreboard for the Barnstormers, with 23 of those connections coming on passes from quarterback James Cahoon.

When the signal caller arrived in Des Moines, the connection between the two players blossomed.

"It was probably the fourth game when James stepped in," Williams said. "I had four touchdowns in that first game, but after that, I didn't have any before he got there. Catches were kind of down, and my yards were too. Just seeing - when he came in - the instant improvement in the way he was able to take command and get across what he wanted from his receivers, that helped me a lot. We had similar mindsets and that made it easy."

The former Buffalo Bull was the only receiver to haul in more than 71 receptions during the year.

He eclipsed that mark with 93 catches on the season, playing the role of a consistent threat and safety net on the Iowa offense.

"One of my best abilities is just being reliable," Williams said. "It always feels good when you have that reliability - and that at any point in the game, I could be trusted by my team. That meant a lot to me."

Williams is the second Barnstormers wide receiver to win the triple crown in Indoor Football League history, joining Brady Roland, who completed the same accomplishment during the 2018 United Bowl championship season.







Indoor Football League Stories from August 7, 2025

Barnstormers Wideout Quian Williams Secures IFL Triple Crown - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.