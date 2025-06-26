Pirates Out-Duel a Prominent Playoff Team 58-37, Advance to 6-5

LOWELL, MA - Saturday night, the Pirates advanced one step closer to a playoff spot, defeating the now 7-5 Tulsa Oilers 58-37 in controlling fashion - a win that leaves the team one game out from being in the playoff picture as the remaining weeks of the regular season dwindle.

The Pirates outperformed the Oilers on all three units. The offense scored seven total touchdowns, the defense eliminated Tulsa's run game and contained former IFL MVP TJ Edwards, and special teams shut down the Oilers' return unit.

"I think those bye weeks stopped us from getting that consistency, so [our] chemistry has just continued to grow," said wide receiver Teo Redding. "The nuances of the indoor league are starting to flow with the outdoor players coming in. I think it's the chemistry and the momentum [being] on our side."

Leading the offensive charge were quarterback Kenji Bahar and Redding. The two connected in the end zone on three different occasions; the most notable score came midway through the third quarter, giving the Pirates a 20-point lead.

Bahar took a deep shot targeting Redding on a post route 30 yards out from the end zone. The receiver turned to face the ball, but the opposing defensive back pushed him against the wall in the back of the end zone. Redding, falling, made a quick adjustment, reaching his left hand underneath the defender's arm and pinning the ball to his chest as he collided with the wall.

"I saw the ball in the air - I know if I can even get remotely close to catching it, I'm going to try and catch it," said Redding. "I'm left-handed, so it was good defense, but I just made a better [catch]."

They led the charge in an offense that showed noticeable control over the opposing defense. After Tulsa scored a touchdown near the end of the first half to regain the lead 14-13, Massachusetts had 48 seconds to make something happen.

With the Oilers focusing on preventing deep-level passes, Bahar took what was given to him, dumping the ball off to running back Pooka Williams on numerous occasions in areas where he could reach the ball over the sideline wall to stop the clock for slow, methodical gains.

Once Williams broke free for a first-down rush, the Pirates knew they could strike. With eight seconds on the clock, all three receivers were sent to the left, but Redding broke open to the right side of the end zone for an open score from Bahar to lead at halftime.

Bahar finished the outing with 156 passing yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 10 yards and two scores; Redding finished with 100 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions, marking back-to-back performances recording at least 100 receiving yards.

Coming into the game, the Pirates were tasked with containing former IFL MVP and one of the league's best, TJ Edwards - a task just four other teams have successfully executed this season.

Massachusetts' defensive line was an immovable wall when defending the run from the first to the last minute, holding running backs Hasan Rogers and Martez Carter to a combined eight total rushing yards. Tulsa was forced to gain its yards on the ground through Edwards' scrambles in collapsing pockets. Even then, Edwards only gained 26 yards through four quarters.

In the passing game, the Oilers' offensive line couldn't prevent immense pressure from the Pirates' defensive line. Mike Mason, Guy Thomas, and linebacker Marquis Waters continuously pressured Edwards, with Waters and Mason contributing to a sack for a loss of nine yards.

When Edwards could get a deep throw off, the Massachusetts defensive backs played stout coverage, recording four pass breakups in the end zone. DJ Daniel was one of the most important pieces from that unit, breaking up two deep shots in the end zone that could have been significant momentum shifts for Tulsa. Smoke Monday and Teldrick Ross contributed to two other pass breakups in the end zone.

This game was Massachusetts' most critical test in recent weeks after winning three games in a row. Tulsa has been a team comfortably sitting in a playoff position nearly all season, but a 21-point differential showcases that a team that began the season with a 2-5 record can win these tough matchups.

"[The win] gives us some confidence, but we know who we are," said Redding. "We know we can do it. That's just a stepping stone, so the more we keep going, the more we keep playing, and just taking down those teams is telling me who we are."

Everything's coming together for the Pirates at the right time. Everyone is playing collectively as one unit, and the team knows how to take and maintain control of a game, whether they start from behind or gain an early lead.

Redding notes that the team has a "championship mindset" heading into these last five weeks of the season.

"[We started] off slow, but now we're hitting our pace, and we just have to keep it going from here on out - playing fast and playing smart."

Massachusetts is gaining serious momentum as the team heads into Week 16 of the season to face off against the 1-10 Iowa Barnstormers in a matchup that could propel the Pirates into a playoff spot with a victory.







