Pirates Sign OL Cris Murray

June 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed offensive lineman Cris Murray. The 6'2", 308 lb. Murray played collegiately at UCLA and Oklahoma before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League in 2023. Most recently, he worked out for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

A four-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School, the Palmdale, CA native signed with UCLA and earned freshman All-America honors in 2018 with the Bruins as he started all 12 games. After starting in a dozen games in 2019, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma. While in Westwood, Murray helped running back Joshua Kelley achieve back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

In 2020, he played in five games as a junior. The next season, Murray enjoyed success with the Sooners, starting all 13 games and being chosen as an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection by the Associated Press. The following season, he was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection. As a fifth-year senior, Murray started all 12 regular-season games. In three seasons in Norman, Murray started in 29 games. His combined college stats saw him start in 53 of his 54 games.

