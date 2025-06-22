Pirates Make It Four Straight with 58-37 Win over Tulsa

June 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release









Massachusetts Pirates defense vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Massachusetts Pirates) Massachusetts Pirates defense vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Massachusetts Pirates)

LOWELL, MA - Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar was 14 of 18 passing for 156 yards and four touchdowns as Massachusetts defeated the Tulsa Oilers 58-37 at the Tsongas Center. The Pirates moved to 6-5 on the season and have now won four straight games. Tulsa drops to 7-5 with the loss.

The joyous night for the Pirates turned somber as Tulsa quarterback TJ Edwards suffered a serious leg injury and left the game on a stretcher with 1:17 to play in the game. Both teams joined the Oilers quarterback as he was taken from the field.

The game began with Edwards connecting with Cole Blackman on a seven-yard touchdown pass for the only points of the quarter.

The Pirates did not find the end zone until 12:48 of the second quarter as they scored on a three-yard run by Pooka Williams Jr. The point after was no good, leaving the Pirates down by one. The Massachusetts defense then came up with a stop and embarked on a nine-play, 41-yard drive that ended with Bahar scoring on a one-yard shove, giving Massachusetts a 13-7 lead. That would be the first of five straight scoring drives by the Pirates.

The Edwards to Blackman combination worked again, this time with Edwards throwing a two-yard jump pass to his receiver for the second lead change of the night. The game stayed that way until there were five seconds left in the half as Behar finished off a six-play 32-yard drive that concluded with Teo Redding making his first touchdown grab of the game. Thomas Owens followed with a two-point conversion reception for a 21-14 halftime lead. It would be the third and final lead change of the game.

The Pirates' defense opened the second half by stopping Tulsa on four straight plays from deep in their own territory. Taking over on the Oilers' 11, it took just three plays to score as Bahar tossed an eight-yard pass to Williams. Leading 28-14, the Pirates forced a 50-yard field goal attempt by Rio Ramirez, which was not good: the very next play, Bahar connected with Redding on a 30-yard strike for six. Reading fought off the coverage from Kentrell Pierce, making a circus catch in the back of the end zone for a 34-14 advantage.

Tulsa kept within striking distance as Edwards scored his only rushing touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run to cap a four-play 31-yard drive as the quarter ended 34-21, Pirates.

Massachusetts started the final quarter with Josh Gable kicking a 29-yard field goal for a 37-21 advantage. A 34-yard kickoff return by Sheldon Augustine gave the Oilers great field position at the Pirates' 11-yard line. The Massachusetts defense held on fourth and two at the four with defensive back Smoke Monday defending a pass and forcing a turnover on downs. The following play saw Behar going deep to Redding on a 47-yard scoring play and a 44-21 lead with 10:49 to play.

Edwards answered with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Phazione McClurge, and Edwards even caught a two-point conversion pass from Hasan Rogers, but Bahar's second rushing touchdown of the night from five yards kept the Pirates out front, 51-29.

With 4:06 remaining, Edwards would throw his final touchdown pass of the game with a seven-yard pass to Blackman. McClurge added a two-point conversion catch as the scoreboard read 51-37, Pirates.

The Oilers tried an onside kick, but Thomas Owens returned it 12 yards for a touchdown for the game's final points.

In addition to his four passing touchdowns, Bahar ran four times for five yards and two scores. His top target was Redding, who had five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Williams was the game's leading rusher with 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Guy Thomas and Matt Elam each had six tackles. Thomas also had two tackles for a loss. Michael Mason also had two tackles for a loss for the winners.

Edwards threw four touchdowns in a losing effort as he was 17 of 29 passing for 161 yards. He also rushed eight times for 26 yards and a score. His top target was Blackman, who had five receptions for 39 yards and three touchdowns. Tre Harvey had six tackles for Tulsa, including a tackle for a loss.

The Pirates look to continue their winning ways vs. the Eastern Conference leading Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday night in Moline, IL, with kickoff scheduled at 8:05 Eastern time.

Images from this story







Indoor Football League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.