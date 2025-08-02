Taulia Tagovailoa Makes his First Career Start in the IFL

LOWELL, MA - Friday, July 25, the Massachusetts Pirates welcomed a new quarterback into the starting position for the last game of the season: University of Maryland standout Taulia Tagovailoa. Although Massachusetts fell short in the outing against the now 13-3 Bay Area Panthers, 45-30, Tagovailoa and his offense put up an honest fight for a comeback until the conclusion of the game.

Tagovailoa was signed by the Pirates in late June, following a stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, where he was active in eight games during the 2024 season. At Maryland, the signal caller had a memorable career for the Terrapins, totaling 11,256 passing yards, 76 passing touchdowns, and 13 rushing touchdowns. As the Big Ten Conference's all-time leading passer, Tagovailoa led Maryland to three straight bowl game appearances and was elected to the Second-Team All-Big Ten on two occasions, in 2022 and 2023.

Following his collegiate career, the Ewa Beach, HI, native participated in rookie minicamps with the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. Tagovailoa, with a chip on his shoulder to prove himself in a new league, was determined to put on a show with Massachusetts in the Tsongas Center.

Despite the Pirates being eliminated from playoff contention entering the game, Tagovailoa, who made his first career start in the IFL that night, remained in a competitive mindset, wanting to end the season on a high note.

"Just leaving it all out there. It was the last game of the season, so we all tried to finish strong ... that was the biggest thing," said Tagovailoa, detailing the team's mindset heading into the outing.

The team was behind Tagovailoa mentally, and after two unfortunate interceptions, which led to Massachusetts trailing 14-0, the offense kicked into gear. Running back Pooka Williams took a direct handoff through the right hash and into the end zone for the team's first score of the night. Before the play, Williams began the possession with a vital kick return, finding an open seam up the middle and returning the kick to the three-yard line.

A couple of drives later, nearing the end of the first half and trailing 28-9, the Pirates needed an answer within just 44 seconds. Tagovailoa, leading the offense to a 4th & 1 opportunity at the goal line, connected with wide receiver Teo Redding on a brief comeback, fighting off the pressing defensive back; Tagovailoa's first career touchdown in the IFL. Several plays before, the quarterback threw a strike to wide receiver Steven McBride on a 10-yard out route, tipping over the wall as he hauled it in.

Tagovailoa knew that time was urgent and wanted to get the ball to some of his best playmakers. He credits Redding with the catch and Williams' long kick return for igniting a fire in the offense.

"I think just getting the ball to our playmaker," Tagovailoa said, recalling his preparation before the play. "Redding did a good job of running [his] route, and the basic thing was just to get points because we didn't have the ball coming out of the second half. We needed a spark, and Pooka did that for us with the kick return as well."

Tagovailoa and his offense carried that late success into the second half in a fighting attempt against Bay Area. Halfway through the quarter, the 6'0", 208-pound quarterback was set up from the six-yard line with a read-option play, faking the handoff to Williams and striding into the end zone for his first rushing score of the night, cutting the deficit down to 34-22.

Running the ball was a common theme Friday night for Tagovailoa, something he tries to take advantage of when the defense gives him an opportunity.

"Tonight, they were dropping coverage and playing a lot of zone coverage. They just gave me free lanes to run, and I took advantage of it," said Tagovailoa. "I had more opportunities where I could have done more, forcing the football and stuff like that; those are just things I have to work on, but it was definitely a good learning experience."

Tagovailoa also shed light on mishaps in the passing game, which was an aspect of the offense that the unit couldn't expand on consistently. However, his ability to scramble and find new ways to gain yardage on each play still made the Pirates' offense effective in the run game. Tagovailoa and Williams were a dynamic duo on the ground all night.

Adding to his scoring total in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa couldn't find anything downfield, scrambling into open space and evading several tackles on his way to the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night. Backed up into his own end zone to begin the drive, the quarterback threw a perfect cross-body strike to Redding for a first-down conversion to set up the score for the offense.

Tagovailoa concluded his first IFL start rushing for two touchdowns and 61 yards, also throwing for another touchdown with 55 air yards and three turnovers.

With the Pirates concluding their 2025 season, Tagovailoa remains grateful for the opportunity team Owner and GM Jawad Yatim and the coaching staff gave him to perform Friday night, reflecting on his overall experience with the organization this season.

"It was a good experience. I'm very appreciative of Jawad and [Tom Menas] for giving me the opportunity to put film out there and get my feet wet [in the IFL]. Obviously, it's a big adjustment, but it was a great experience, and it was fun out there ... I love being here. It's a great experience. I've been around the world playing football in Germany and Canada; there's nothing like playing football in America. The indoor league is very competitive ... It was a blessing," said Tagovailoa.







