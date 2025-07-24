Pirates Sign RB La'Damian Webb

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed running back La'Damian Webb. Webb attended the Miami Dolphins' rookie minicamp in 2024 and also signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL that same year, remaining with the team until March of this season.

The 5'8", 210 lb. running back from Opelika, AL, played collegiately at Florida State during the 2020 season and at South Alabama in 2022 and 2023. In seven games with the Seminoles, Webb started three times and ran for 369 yards on 69 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 68 yards.

At South Alabama, he was an All-Sun Belt first team selection in 2022 as he ran for 1,063 yards on 210 carries. In 12 games, he scored 13 rushing touchdowns and had two more touchdowns receiving as he pulled in 21 passes for 213 yards. His marquee performance saw him rush for 124 yards in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. Webb also set school records running for 247 yards with four touchdowns on the road at Georgia Southern.

In 2023, he earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as he ran for 1,007 yards on 186 carries and led the conference with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 24 receptions for 144 yards and a score. That season, he ran for 163 yards against Arkansas State and 151 yards at Oklahoma State. Webb finished his career with the Jaguars with a school record 29 rushing touchdowns.

Webb also had two stints at Jones College, where he was the school's all-time leading rusher with 2,340 yards. In 2019, Webb was a second-team All-American as well as first-team all-MACCC and all-region as a freshman, rushing for a league-high 940 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2021, he was named first-team all-MACCC after leading the National Junior College Athletic Association with just under 140 yards rushing per game. Webb rushed 221 times for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry.







