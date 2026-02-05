Orlando Pirates Announce First-Ever Open Player Tryouts for 2026 Season

Published on February 5, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates, Central Florida's newest professional indoor football team, are opening the doors to the next generation of talent. As the franchise prepares for its highly anticipated 2026 season, the Pirates will host their first-ever Open Player Tryouts on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Showalter Field in Winter Park.

Founded with a mission to build a competitive, community-driven organization, the Orlando Pirates are quickly establishing themselves as a bold new presence in the region's professional sports landscape. With a focus on player development, high-energy football, and deep community connection, the Pirates offer athletes more than a roster spot - they offer a chance to help build something from the ground up.

Tryouts will be led by Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Rob Keefe, alongside the Pirates coaching staff, and are open to all qualified athletes seeking an opportunity at the professional level. At least one player attending the tryout will be awarded a 2026 Orlando Pirates contract and invited to training camp.

Admission is free and open to the public, and fans are encouraged to attend and support the next wave of Pirates football.

"The Orlando Pirates are extremely excited to host our first ever open player tryout for the upcoming 2026 season," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "This is an opportunity for all prospective players to showcase their talents and prove to our organization that they deserve a professional football contract. I am confident that we will find the diamond in the rough that we are searching for."

Pirates owner Jawad Yatim says, "We feel our geographical positioning is certainly an advantage, and the market warrants this type of event. There's so much ability that resides within this part of the country. We look forward to the exposure and having an opportunity to evaluate a group of capable athletes."

TRYOUT DETAILS

Pre-Registration Opens: February 5, 2026 - 10:00 AM (ET)

Pre-Registration Closes: February 28, 2026 - 8:59 PM (ET)

Tryout Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Check-In / Registration: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Tryouts: 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Location:

Showalter Field (2525 Cady Way, Winter Park, FL 32792)

Cost:

$75 flat fee (online pre-registration)

$90 flat fee (day-of registration) Cash, Credit Card or Debit Card only.

Register Online or Learn More:

http://orlandopirates.com/tryout

https://fs8.formsite.com/OrlandoPirates/2026TryoutsRegistration/index

WHAT ATHLETES CAN EXPECT

At least one athlete attending the tryout will be awarded a 2026 Orlando Pirates contract and invited to training camp

Athletes will be tested in the 40-yard dash and short shuttle.

Athletes will compete in position-specific drills and 1-on-1s.

The tryout is non-contact. Helmets and pads are not necessary.

Athletes must provide their own cleats, shorts, and athletic gear.

Athletes will be issued an Orlando Pirates open tryout T-shirt.

Athletes must provide their own water/sports drink.

Athletes must be prepared on arrival. No locker room is available.

In addition, athletes will receive professional evaluation and feedback from the Orlando Pirates coaching staff in a competitive, high-intensity tryout environment. This opportunity culminates in the opportunity to earn a professional football contract and become a part of this dynamic and growing organization.

Athletes are encouraged to arrive prepared and hydrated. Additional water will be available on-site.







