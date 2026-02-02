Pirates Sign DB Ro Torrence

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League have signed defensive back Ro Torrence for the 2026 season. Torrence brings NFL experience to the Pirates, having signed and taken part in OTAs and minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 as an undrafted free agent and then joining the practice squad of the Chicago Bears the same season. He was most recently on the active roster of the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League last season.

Jawad Yatim, GM of the Orlando Pirates, briefly discusses his latest acquisition in Torrence and how he fits into the team's off-season goals. "I feel like we've done a good job this off-season at constricting the red area, given an expanded endzone with our new home field configuration, it was a factor we took into account when looking at the secondary and the type of defenders we acquired. Ro's ability and frame are consistent with what we're looking for, and we project he'll be a productive member of the organization. Glad to have him."

Torrence, who grew up in Beesemer, AL, is a bigger defensive back at 6 '3", 195 lbs. He drew the attention of NFL scouts at the East-West Shrine Game in 2024 after playing with the Arizona State Sun Devils. In two seasons in Tempe, Torrence started all 21 games in which he appeared, making 73 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for a loss. He also had two interceptions while defending 13 passes and breaking up 11.

Torrence also played for the Auburn Tigers in 2021. That year, he saw the field in 11 games, making five tackles while forcing one fumble and registering one pass broken up and one pass defended.

He started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he played in 2019 and 2020. In his second season, he helped The Blue Dragons to their first National Championship as he was the NJCAA and KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he made 23 tackles, broke up five passes, and had an interception as he earned First Team All-American honors.







