Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Fishers Freight

July 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers travel to Indiana to face Fishers Freight at the Fishers Event Center. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m.

Iowa quarterback James Cahoon remains the league leader in passing yards, averaging 214.5 per game.

With Cahoon throwing, wideout Quian Williams has been the top pass catcher in the league, tallying 1,081 yards for the season. His 23 touchdowns are also an IFL best.

On the defensive side, Caleb Streat remains tied as the league's leader in interceptions, with seven so far in 13 games with the team.

Friday's game marks the team's final game of the 2025 season.

This Game Preview is presented by Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments. Sun Prairie & Vista Court Apartments include free heat, water, sewer, trash, Dish 120 satellite TV and Wi-Fi! Go to sunprairie.com or call 515-226-0000 for more details.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.