IFL Week 19 Preview: Final Playoff Seeds on the Line

The IFL regular season wraps up this weekend with a full seven-game slate that still carries major seeding implications. All eight playoff teams are locked in, but only Bay Area and Arizona knows exactly where they stand. Quad City, Green Bay, Tulsa, Jacksonville, San Diego, and Vegas still have something to play for-pivotal positioning, top seeds, and momentum heading into the postseason. With every matchup now either a playoff tune-up or a spoiler opportunity, Week 19 promises fireworks to end the regular season.

Bay Area at Massachusetts

Friday, July 25 - Tsongas Center, 6:05 PM CT

Bay Area (12-3) already owns the #1 seed in the West, but the Panthers still have a chance to tighten things up and build momentum heading into the postseason. Quarterback Josh Jones leads the league in rushing (771 yards) and ranks top five in passing yards (2,019), while Jonathan Ross anchors a disruptive defense with 18 TFLs. Massachusetts (7-8) has been eliminated, but this is a pride game for stars like Pooka Williams (698 rush yards) and QB Kenji Bahar (79 total TDs).

What's at stake: A statement finish for Bay Area before their playoff run. A sendoff opportunity for the Pirates.

Iowa at Fishers Freight

Friday, July 25 - Fishers Event Center, 6:05 PM CT

Fishers (6-9), riding a three game winning streak, closes its inaugural season against the struggling Barnstormers (1-14), who have allowed a league-worst 804 points. Fishers has bright spots in Jaylin Swan (13.5 TFLs) and JT Stokes (435 receiving yards), while Iowa's star power shines with Quian Williams, who still leads the IFL in catches (85), yards (1,081) and Touchdowns (23). Williams' success is due in part to the acquisition of James Cahoon, who is top 5 in passing yards (2,361) and second in passing TDs (48) despite only playing in eleven games.

What's at stake: Bragging rights and momentum into the offseason for two teams already eliminated.

Green Bay at Jacksonville

Saturday, July 26 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 6:05 PM CT

A huge in-conference clash with major seeding implications. Green Bay (10-5) can still claim the #1 seed in the East with a win and a Quad City loss. Max Meylor is tied for the league lead in passing yards (2,456) and leads the league with 55 passing TDs. Jacksonville (9-6) can sneak into the #3 seed if they win and Tulsa loses. Tyler Huff leads all QBs with 87.0 rushing yards per game, and Jaedon Stoshak is a red zone threat with 14 receiving TDs.

What's at stake: Potential #1 seed for Green Bay; #3 seed hopes alive for Jacksonville.

Northern Arizona at San Antonio

Saturday, July 26 - Freeman Coliseum, 6:05 PM CT

Two teams playing for pride and 2026 evaluation. San Antonio (4-11) has been hit hard by injuries, but NyQwan Murray (835 receiving yards) and Austin Collier (18.5 TFLs) continue to produce. Northern Arizona (2-13) is looking to close out a brutal season with a win behind Deshon Stoudemire (768 receiving yards, 10 TDs).

What's at stake: A morale-boosting finish and a chance to evaluate next year's core.

Tulsa at Quad City

Saturday, July 26 - Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 7:05 PM CT

Arguably the biggest game of the week. Quad City (11-4) can lock up the #1 seed in the East with a win or a Green Bay loss. Tulsa (9-6) can secure the #3 seed with a win or a Jacksonville loss. Daquan Neal (33 pass TDs, 19 rush TDs) and KeShaun Moore (18 TFLs, 7 sacks) lead a battle-tested Steamwheelers squad. Tulsa brings its own firepower with the Week 18 Offensive Player of the Week, Sam Castronova, entering his third week behind center (181 pass yds, 6 TDs in Week 18) and defensive stars Tre Harvey (82.5 tackles, 5 INTs) and Taylor Hawkins (13 PBUs, 6 INTs).

What's at stake: #1 seed on the line for Quad City; #3 seed at stake for Tulsa.

Tucson at Vegas

Saturday, July 26 - Lee's Family Forum, 8:05 PM CT

Vegas (9-6) needs a win and a San Diego loss to leap into the #3 seed in the West. The Knight Hawks boast one of the league's most dangerous WR duos in Quentin Randolph (902 yards, 20 TDs) and CJ Windham (506 yards, 8TDs), with James Ceasar leading the defense with 77 tackles and 4 INTs. Tucson (6-9) is eliminated but competitive, led by receiver Drew Dixon (587 yards, 9 TDs) and solid signal caller Jorge Reyna (1807 pass yards, 33 pass TDs).

What's at stake: Vegas still chasing the #3 spot. Tucson looking to spoil.

Arizona at San Diego

Sunday, July 27 - Frontwave Arena, 8:05 PM CT

Arizona (10-5) is locked into the #2 seed in the West and will use this matchup to fine-tune before the postseason. The Rattlers are led by dual-threat quarterback Dalton Sneed, who's tied for the league lead in passing yards (2,456) and has added 19 rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Huston (743 yards, 11 TDs) remains a reliable target. For San Diego (9-6), the stakes are much higher - a win secures the #3 seed. Nate Davis has been lights out (2,409 yards, 40 TDs), and Dallas Daniels is a go-to threat with 15 scores.

What's at stake: Arizona tunes up for the playoffs. San Diego must win to lock in the #3 seed - a loss could drop them to #4.

The 2025 IFL regular season ends with playoff dreams already secured-but seeding, rivalries, and pride still on the line. Every snap counts as teams aim to finish strong and roll into the postseason with momentum. Don't miss a minute of the action on www.IFLNetwork.com.







