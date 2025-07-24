Bryce Hampton Named IFL Defensive Player of the Week

July 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, July 24, that Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton has been named the league's Defensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

Hampton earns the award for the first time in his career, and he becomes the first Knight Hawk to be named Defensive Player of the Week this season. Teammate Antonio Wimbush has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week three times this season.

In Saturday's 58-29 Knight Hawks victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers, Hampton accounted for four tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception that he ran back 21 yards for a Vegas touchdown.

A Las Vegas native, Hampton rejoined the Knight Hawks mid-way through the season following a stint with the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts. He has appeared in five games with Vegas this season, totaling 18.5 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

Hampton was one of the IFL's top rookies in 2024, being named to the league's All-IFL First Team and All-Rookie Team, in addition to being the IFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Knight Hawks will host the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday night for Fan Appreciation Night at Lee's Family Forum, presented by Chapman Automotive Group. Kick-off is at 6:05 p.m., and fans can tune in for the broadcast on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, as well as on 1230AM The Game and streamed on the IFL Network.







