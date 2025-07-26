Pirates End Season with 45-30 Loss to Bay Area

LOWELL, MA - Pirates quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa made the first start of his Indoor Football League career. The Bay Area Panthers, the best team in the league, proved to be a little too much for the former Maryland Terrapin and the rest of the Pirates as Bay Area defeated Massachusetts 45-30 at the Tsongas Center. The Panthers secured home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs, finishing the year with a 13-3 record. The Pirates ended the 2025 campaign with a mark of 7-9.

The Panthers wasted little time showing Tagovailoa the ropes as defensive back Joe Foucha intercepted his first throw on the second play of the game. On the next play, Bay Area quarterback Josh Jones threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Chambers for a 7-0 lead. The rookie's indoctrination continued as the next drive ended the same way. After a 13-yard run by Tagovailoa to set up a first and ten at the Panthers' 13-yard line, his second pass of the night, intended for Dontay Demus, was picked off again by Foucha. For Foucha, it was his seventh interception of the season. Panthers backup quarterback Liam Thompson then came on to lead Bay Area on a seven-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Trey Goodman taking a pitchout and scoring on a two-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.

The Pirates then picked up the pace as Pooka Williams Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards to the three-yard line. On the next play, the top running back in the IFL scored his 11th rushing touchdown of the season to put the Pirates down by seven. The Massachusetts defense then stepped up, as on the next possession, defensive lineman Michael Mason pressured Thompson in his own end zone. Mason was held on the play as Thompson was called for intentional grounding. The result of the play was a safety, making the score 14 to 9 as the first quarter ended.

With the ball to start the second quarter, Massachusetts attempted a 46-yard field goal that was missed by Josh Gable. Thompson and the Panthers seized the opportunity as the quarterback scored on a nine-yard run for a 21-9 advantage.

The Bay Area defense then made a statement, as after an 18-yard run by Tagovailoa to set up first and goal at the seven, they pushed the Pirates back to the 24. The Pirates attempted a 39-yard field goal, but the snap never got back to the holder. After the turnover on downs, the Panthers need four plays to go 24 yards for a score. Thompson connected with Chambers for his second touchdown reception of the game with a ten-yard pass for a 28-9 advantage.

Tagovailoa then engineered a seven-play, 18-yard drive for a score that was highlighted by a leaping catch by Steven McBride as he vaulted into the stands for a nine-yard reception. Then, on fourth and goal from the one, the rookie quarterback recorded his first IFL touchdown pass as Teo Redding's catch made the score 28-15 at halftime.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter as Thompson completed a six-play, 44-yard march to the goal line with a five-yard run for his second score of the game that pushed the score to 34-15. Tagovailoa answered with a six-yard scoring run for his first career rushing touchdown as the Pirates trailed 34-22.

After a missed field goal from 34 yards by the Panthers' Axel Perez, the Bay Area defense pressured Tagovailoa. On a third and 11, Jonathan Ross rushed the passer and was held in the end zone, which resulted in the second safety of the game. The third quarter ended 36-22 with Bay Area out front.

In the final quarter, Thompson scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a three-yard run, and Perez added the point after and a "Deuce", giving the Panthers a 45-22 lead. Tagovailoa added his second rushing touchdown of the night on a nifty 19-yard run for the game's final points. His two-point conversion pass to Demus made the score 45-30.

Tyrese Wright added a late interception for the winners as Bay Area notched three turnovers on the night.







