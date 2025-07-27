The Future Starts Now for the Pirates

July 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - In less than 24 hours after a season-ending loss to the Bay Area Panthers, Massachusetts Pirates Founder, Co-Owner, President, and General Manager Jawad Yatim has made significant changes to the team. All but two members of the coaching staff have been relieved of their duties.

In a prepared statement, Yatim said, "I would like to thank everyone for their effort. If you're in the business long enough, you'll accumulate a variety of highs and lows. We've been fortunate enough to experience a lot of success, but this season was humbling for us. The picture is clear in terms of what we need to improve upon, and those corrections will be addressed."

With a 7-9 record, this was the first losing season in the franchise's seven-year history and the first time Massachusetts had not qualified for the postseason.

Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tom Menas, who had a 5-6 record with the Pirates, was not retained. Menas was appointed as head coach of the organization on April 30th of this season after beginning the year as the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of the San Antonio Gunslingers. In 11 games, his defense was respectable, giving up an average of 38.8 points per game, which ranked third in the league.

Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Martino Theus, who joined the team before the third game of the season, was also let go. In 13 games, his offense averaged 36.3 points per game, but on five occasions, the Pirates failed to score over 30 points in a game.

Other members of the staff who were also released were Assistant Offensive Coordinator Mike Tatum, Offensive Line Coach & Offensive Run Game Coordinator Jordan Mosley, Wide Receivers Coach Mardy Gilyard, and Defensive Assistants Aarion Maxey-Penton and Chris McKinney.

Those who were retained were Toby Johnson, who served as Defensive Line Coach & Defensive Run Game Coordinator, and Mark Stoute, who was the Pirates' Assistant Director of Football Operations.

As of now, Yatim has not announced a timetable for naming the next Head Coach of the Pirates.







