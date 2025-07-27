Sharks Defeat Blizzard

July 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks defensive lineman Chris Rice returns an interception for a touchdown

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks ended their 2025 regular season on a high note with a thrilling 63-53 win over the #2 seeded Green Bay Blizzard in the Shark Tank. In a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats the entire second half, both offenses exploded in a back and forth battle that previewed what's to come in the postseason.

The Blizzard struck first with a touchdown from running back #23 Clarke, who carried Green Bay deep into Sharks territory before punching it in for the early score. The Sharks quickly responded with a 10 yard gain from Marcus Rogers then a touchdown run by Larry McCammon to tie things up at 7-7.

Green Bay's passing game found a little momentum with some big plays including a 35 yard strike for a touchdown to #2 Davis, After a deuce they jumped ahead 25-7. However, Jacksonville wasn't going away quietly. Quarterback Tyler Huff led a drive capped off by a touchdown run, followed by their own Dylan Barnas deuce to trim the deficit to 25-16.

Some big Sharks defensive stops resulted in a crucial turnover on downs, then Chris Rice made a huge interception for a pick six to put Jacksonville ahead at the half 26-25.

The second half saw no let up in scoring. Rogers opened the third quarter with a touchdown reception and after a quick Blizzard response, Jaedon Stoshak made an amazing one handed catch on 4th down to extend the drive. Rogers followed with another touchdown, though the Sharks took a hit as Bryson Broadway and Kenny Fehrman went down with injuries. Barnas added another deuce, pushing the Sharks lead to 42-38.

Big plays on both sides of the ball continued as Kivon Bennett recovered a fumble, leading to a beautiful screen pass that resulted in a 49 yard touchdown run by Ka'ron Ashley. The Blizzard kept pace with another score of their own and was successful on a two point try to cut the lead to 56-53. Tyler Huff converted on a critical fourth down and then ran a 1 yard tush push into the end zone for another Sharks score. With one minute remaining Green Bay's onside kick attempt was caught in a crowd and ran back for a touchdown by Malik Jones to seal the game 65-53.

The Sharks now look ahead to a tough battle against #1 seed Quad City on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Everyone is now 0-0 and anything can happen. After an electric final regular season home game, Jacksonville will aim to bring that same energy into the postseason as they take the first step in the battle for a spot in the IFL Championship game.

