Pirates vs. Bay Area Friday Night

July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Massachusetts Pirates will close out their 2025 season this Friday night in the Tsongas Center against the number one team in the Indoor Football League in the Bay Area Panthers, at 7:05.

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates will close out their 2025 season this Friday night in the Tsongas Center against the number one team in the Indoor Football League in the Bay Area Panthers, at 7:05. For the first time in franchise history, the Pirates will not have a postseason game, but they still have something to accomplish. The Massachusetts franchise has never had a losing season. The 7-8 pirates can get to .500 with a victory on Friday. Bay Area (12-3) has the best record in the league, has clinched the Western Conference, and will host a first-round playoff game.

The Series:

The Pirates have won both meetings against the Bay Area Panthers. Massachusetts defeated the Panthers 44-28 on the road in 2022 and 59-52 at home in 2023. The two teams did not meet last season.

The Last Meeting: April 2, 2023 - The DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Quarterback Anthony Russo made his first-ever start for the Pirates and was 11 of 18 passing for 124 yards with four touchdowns and an interception as the Pirates defeated the Panthers 59-52. Running back Jimmie Robinson ran eight times for 52 yards with three touchdowns, and wide receiver Thomas Owens pulled in two scores for the winners. Brendan White led the Pirates defense with 8.5 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Dalton Sneed of Bay Area was 13 of 26 passing for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Sneed also rushed for two scores. Running back Justin Rankin was the game's leading rusher with 68 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Wide out JT Stokes had six receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.

The Last Time Out:

Last Friday night, the Pirates were held to just 10 points in the second half as the Green Bay Blizzard clinched a berth in the upcoming Indoor Football League playoffs with a 56-27 victory at the Resch Center. The Pirates led three times in the first half but could not slow down the Blizzard as Green Bay swept the season series from Massachusetts.

Pirates QB Kenji Bahar was 13 of 20 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 13 times for 48 yards and two scores. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. added 46 yards on 15 carries. Massachusetts' leading receiver was Teo Redding with five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Last Saturday night, the Panthers defeated the Tucson Sugar Skulls on the road 49-24. The Panthers' Josh Tomas returned the opening kickoff 50 yards for a score and built a 20-14 halftime advantage. The defense held the Sugar Skulls to just ten points in the second half. Quarterback Josh Jones was 11 for 20 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the leading rusher for Bay Area with 13 carries for 39 yards and three more scores. His top target was Tosin Oyekanmi, who had six catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. BJ Taufalele led the defense with 4.5 tackles, including a sack while breaking up two passes.

Team Stats: (Includes IFL Ranking)

The Pirates are twelfth in scoring, averaging 39.2 points per game, while their defense ranks fifth, allowing 39.4 points per contest. Massachusetts averages 224.0 yards per game (8th) and allows the fewest yards per game in the league at 197.0 per contest.

Running the ball, the Pirates gain 88.7 yards per night (7th) and yield 58.3, which is number one against the run. When it comes to passing, the Pirates gain 137.2 a game through the air (8th). Their pass defense ranks fourth at 136.1 per outing.

The Panthers score 44.5 points per game (5th) and give up a league-low 34.3 points per contest. Bay Area averages 233.0 yards per game (4th) and allows 214.7 (4th). The Panthers are fourth with a rushing average of 97.1 yards while giving up 82.8 yards per game on the ground (10th). Through the air, Bay Area gains 135.9 (10th) and yields 131.9 (3rd).

Players to Watch: (Includes IFL Ranking)

This game will feature two of the league's best dual-threat quarterbacks. They are tied for sixth in the league with 37 touchdown passes, and both have run for at least 20 touchdowns this season.

Pirates Quarterback Kenji Bahar is 203 (2nd) of 277 (6th) passing for 2.055 yards (5th) with 37 touchdowns (T6th) and completes 73.2 percent of his passes (2nd). He averages 137.0 passing yards per game. Bahar is tenth in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game. He is also first in the IFL with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Josh Jones is 174 (6th) of 301 (4th) passing for 2,033 yards (6th) with 37 touchdowns (T6th) and completes 57.8 percent of his passes. He averages 145.2 passing yards per game (10th)

Jones is the leading rusher in the IFL, just three yards ahead of the Pirates' Pooka Williams Jr. Williams Jr. has rushed 196 times (1st) for 760 yards (2nd) with ten touchdowns. And averages 50.6 yards per game (5th). Jones has run the ball 170 times (2nd) for 763 yards (1st), has 20 touchdowns (5th) and averages 54.5 yards per contest (4th).

There will be several receivers to watch in this contest. For the Pirates, Williams Jr and Teo Redding are tied for tenth in the league with 49 receptions. Williams Jr. has 359 receiving yards with two scores while Redding has 594 yards, ninth in the IFL, and 13 scores. Thomas Owens has 41 receptions for 531 yards and 15 touchdown receptions (T8th).

For Bay Area, Joshua Tomas has 48 receptions for 581 yards and six touchdowns. Tyrese Chambers has 39 receptions for 509 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Pirates are led by defensive tackle Michael Mason, who has 7.5 tackles for a loss in eight games. Defensive back DJ Daniel is ninth in the league with 12 passes defended and seventh with 10 passes broken up. Daniel has three interceptions while teammate Marcis Floyd has picked off four. DJ Dale is seventh in the IFL with 4.5 sacks.

For the Panthers, Tyrese Wright is fifth in the league with 77 tackles. Jonathan Ross is third with 17.5 tackles for a loss. Tevaughn Grant has 12.5 tackles for a loss (7th) and 5.5 sacks (3rd). Frank West Jr. ranks first in the league with four fumble recoveries. Trae Meadows leads the league with seven interceptions, is second with 19 passes defended, and second with 12 broken up. Joe Fourcha has defended 16 passes (4th), broken up 11 (4th), and picked off five (6th).

The Coaches:

Tom Menas (5-5), who began this year as the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator of the San Antonio Gunslingers, became the eighth head coach in the history of the Pirates on April 30th of 2025. Menas coached the Gunslingers to an eight-and-eight record last season, began this year with an eight-point loss to Tulsa, and then defeated Bay Area 28-21 on the road before his release. As a Head Coach, Menas has enjoyed success at the professional and collegiate levels. Before joining San Antonio, Menas was the Head Coach and General Manager of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League and led the franchise to back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

Menas has worked as an assistant coach in a few leagues. From 2020 to 2021, he was an Assistant Head Coach with the New Jersey Flight in the NAL. His first experience in the IFL was with the Green Bay Blizzard in 2019 as an offensive and defensive line coach. He also served as a Head Coach in the Rivals Professional Football League.

Rob Keefe is in his second season as the Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator and President of Football Operations of the Bay Area Panthers. Over his career, Keefe has been a part of multiple championships.

In 2023, Keefe guided the Panthers to their first-ever title with a 51-41 win over the Sioux Falls Storm to win the IFL National Championship.

In 2022 his defense helped the Northern Arizona Wranglers to the league title. In 2018 and 2019 he coached the Albany Empire in the Arena Football League, winning ArenaBowl XXXII. Prior to coaching in Albany he was the Head Coach of the Orlando Predators for three years from 2014-2016.

He began his coaching career in 2009 with the Spokane Shock as an assistant and became the youngest Head Coach at the age of 29 to win a title with Spokane. He later was the defensive coordinator for the Utah Blaze from 2012 through 2013.

As a player, the two-time captain of Mercyhurst College was a defensive back for the Philadelphia Soul that won the 2008 AFL title. He also played for Spokane, which won an AF2 title in 2006.







