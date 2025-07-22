Week 19 IFL Coaches Poll

July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Bay Area Panthers will finish the 2025 regular season where they started-on top.

Bay Area locks in the No. 1 spot in the final IFL Coaches Poll after clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. Quad City holds at No. 2 and still controls its path to the top seed in the East, while Arizona remains at No. 3 after a dominant Week 18 win.

View the final Coaches Poll rankings below:

WEEK 19 COACHES POLL

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (+2)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-)

San Diego Strike Force (-2)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

Fishers Freight (+2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

With all eight playoff spots locked in, the focus now shifts to seeding. From home-field advantage to the race for the No. 1 seed in the East, Week 19 will determine who enters the postseason with momentum-and who hits the road.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.