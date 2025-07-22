Week 19 IFL Coaches Poll
July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
The Bay Area Panthers will finish the 2025 regular season where they started-on top.
Bay Area locks in the No. 1 spot in the final IFL Coaches Poll after clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. Quad City holds at No. 2 and still controls its path to the top seed in the East, while Arizona remains at No. 3 after a dominant Week 18 win.
View the final Coaches Poll rankings below:
WEEK 19 COACHES POLL
Bay Area Panthers (-)
Quad City Steamwheelers (-)
Arizona Rattlers (-)
Green Bay Blizzard (+2)
Vegas Knight Hawks (-)
San Diego Strike Force (-2)
Tulsa Oilers (+1)
Jacksonville Sharks (-1)
Fishers Freight (+2)
Massachusetts Pirates (-1)
Tucson Sugar Skulls (-1)
San Antonio Gunslingers (-)
Northern Arizona Wranglers (-)
Iowa Barnstormers (-)
With all eight playoff spots locked in, the focus now shifts to seeding. From home-field advantage to the race for the No. 1 seed in the East, Week 19 will determine who enters the postseason with momentum-and who hits the road.
Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Week 19 IFL Coaches Poll - IFL
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Pirates vs. Bay Area Friday Night - Massachusetts Pirates
- Arizona Rattlers' Playoff Scenarios Updated - Arizona Rattlers
- Freight Finish Season at Home against Iowa - Fishers Freight
- Meet the Pirates: Isaac Zico's Championship Mission - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.