Introducing: The Orlando Pirates & Head Coach Rob Keefe

November 18, 2025

ORLANDO, FL - The Massachusetts Pirates officially announced their relocation to Orlando on Monday, debuting their new identity as the Orlando Pirates during a press conference at the Kia Center. Beginning in the 2026 season, the team will play all home games at the downtown Orlando arena, marking a major expansion for both the franchise and the Indoor Football League (IFL).

The event gathered media, community leaders, members of the league office, players, staff, dance team members, and Orlando-area dignitaries for the unveiling of the team's branding and organizational direction.

A New Era for a Championship Franchise

Founded in 2017, the Pirates have been one of the IFL's most successful organizations, earning multiple championship appearances and winning the league title in 2021. The move to Orlando represents an opportunity to build on that legacy while establishing a deeper connection with a major sports market known for its energetic, family-friendly fan culture.

During the announcement, franchise leadership emphasized a commitment to community engagement and the development of local and regional talent. The team plans to build its 2026 roster with an eye toward homegrown athletes, aiming to give Central Florida families the opportunity to cheer on players who grew up in the region.

Introducing Head Coach Rob Keefe

The Pirates announced Rob Keefe as the team's head coach. Keefe brings more than two decades of coaching and playing experience in indoor and arena football, as well as deep roots in the Orlando community.

Keefe previously served as the head coach of the Orlando Predators from 2014 to 2016, leading the team to three consecutive playoff appearances and two division titles. His broader career includes multiple championships: as a player, he won an ArenaCup and an ArenaBowl, and as a coach, he captured both an ArenaCup (AF2) and an ArenaBowl (AFL)-the latter at age 29, making him one of the youngest head coaches in league history to win a title.

After winning the AFL title, Keefe returned to Orlando private school, Faith Christian Academy, as a defensive line coach, further solidifying his connection to the Central Florida community. He has also previously served as Manager of Products and Business Development at Orlando-based nonprofit, Clean the World, which distributes hygiene products to underserved communities and other NGOs around the world.

Monday's press conference drew an impressive lineup of civic and sports leaders, underscoring widespread support for the franchise's move:

Buddy Dyer, Mayor of the City of Orlando

Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League

Steve Hogan, President/CEO of Florida Citrus Sports

Shan Rose, Orlando City Commissioner, District 5

Allen Johnson, Chief Venues Officer for the City of Orlando

Jason Siegel, President and CEO of Greater Orlando Sports Commission

Their attendance highlighted the Pirates' role in strengthening Orlando's professional sports ecosystem and contributing to the city's vibrant downtown venues.

The Pirates outlined plans to bring Orlando's signature sports energy, seen at Orlando City SC matches and Orlando Magic and Solar Bears games, into the IFL arena environment. The franchise emphasized:

Family-friendly entertainment

Affordable ticket options

Interactive game-day activations

Deep community engagement

Leadership positioned arena football as an accessible, exciting addition to the city's sports calendar and a new staple for local families.

Next Steps for Fans

Following the announcement, the Pirates opened 2026 season ticket deposits at www.orlandopirates.com and launched their online team store, The Bay, at www.orlandopirates.shop, offering branded apparel and exclusive merchandise.







