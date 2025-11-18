IFL 2026 Front Office Announced

The Indoor Football League announced its 2026 Front Office today, highlighting a group of returning leaders and key new additions who have helped guide the league through its strongest period of growth in more than a decade. With momentum accelerating across media, partnerships, expansion, and league operations, this leadership team has laid the foundation for what is anticipated to be a landmark 2026 season.

"We have assembled an all-star staff that's built for what's to come." Stated IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon, "Even though we are entering our 18th season, I feel like we are just getting started. I'm proud and excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the kind of talent that makes up the entire Indoor Football League"

Todd Tryon - Commissioner

Todd Tryon is entering his seventh season as Commissioner of the Indoor Football League, where he oversees all administrative and operational functions of America's longest-running indoor football league. Under his leadership, the IFL has experienced unprecedented growth-setting records in partnership revenue, elevating national visibility, and securing landmark media and broadcast agreements that will shape the future of the indoor game.

A veteran of more than 25 years in indoor football, Tryon has served in nearly every role the sport offers: player, coach, owner, and now commissioner. Prior to assuming league leadership, he guided the Sioux Falls Storm to a league-record seven United Bowl championships as owner. Since taking over in 2019, he has modernized league operations, strengthened financial stability, and positioned the IFL for its most ambitious era of national expansion.

Tryon is a graduate of Buena Vista University and resides in Sioux Falls with his wife, Wendy. They have three children: Tytan, Jersy, and Lyncoln.

Jared Widman - President of the IFL Business Division

Jared Widman joins the IFL as President of the newly created IFL Business Division, bringing nearly 20 years of executive leadership across the sports, media, and corporate sectors. Prior to joining the IFL, Widman served as President and Chief Strategy Officer leading partnership efforts for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games for Italy and Australia. He has held multiple C-suite positions with national companies, building a reputation for strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovative partnership development.

A former NCAA athlete, Widman is recognized for his results-driven leadership and people-first approach. He resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife and two sons.

Eric Van Beek - Chief Operations & Brand Officer

Eric Van Beek enters the 2026 season continuing his role as Chief Operations & Brand Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in marketing, media production, and indoor football. With a background in media production of all kinds and brand development, Van Beek has led multiple creative and operational initiatives that have elevated the IFL's visual identity, digital presence, and broadcast presentation.

His 20+ years in indoor football-spanning nearly every administrative and front-office role-give him a comprehensive understanding of the league's business operations and long-term strategic needs. He resides in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with his wife and two children.

Brent Stover - Director of Broadcasting

Brent Stover joins the IFL as Director of Broadcasting, bringing more than 20 years of national sports media experience, including a 15-year career with CBS Sports. Stover joined CBS in 2010 as a play-by-play announcer for college football and basketball and currently serves as studio host for Inside College Football and Inside College Basketball.

Before his time with CBS, Stover worked as a host, reporter, and play-by-play voice for the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Net Midwest/Southwest. He also served as the television voice of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and contributed to pre- and post-game coverage for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stover is a graduate of Kansas State University, where he competed in track and cross country.

Allison Norgaard - Vice President of Business Operations

Entering her fifth season with the IFL, Allison Norgaard serves as Vice President of Business Operations. She brings more than a decade of indoor football experience, including roles as a cheerleader, coach, office manager, and ticketing director. Before joining the league office, she spent nine seasons with the Sioux Falls Storm front office.

Norgaard is a graduate of the University of Sioux Falls and is married with three children.

Kayley Shade - Director of Media

Kayley Shade returns for her fifth season as the IFL's Director of Media. With more than a decade of experience in graphic design, social media management, and media relations, Shade oversees the league's digital presence and content strategy.

She began her career with the Sioux Falls Storm in 2014 as a media intern and advanced to Director of Media Relations before joining the league office. Shade holds degrees in Marketing and Marketing Design from Southeast Technical College.

Todd Evans - Director of Officiating

Todd Evans joins the IFL front office as Director of Officiating, bringing more than two decades of collegiate and indoor football officiating experience to the league. A nine-year IFL veteran, Evans has been assigned to three IFL Championship Games and is known for his leadership, rules expertise, and commitment to developing officials at all levels.

In addition to his work on the field, Evans serves as a Compliance Officer for Wells Fargo and is an active NCAA official in the ACC. He most recently officiated the Virginia vs. Duke matchup this past week.

Evans holds degrees from Florida State University (BA) and Lynn University (MS). He is supported by his wife, Rebecca, and their daughters.

Together, this front office is driving the IFL into its most ambitious year yet. With major announcements, new partnerships, and groundbreaking initiatives ahead, the league is poised for a truly transformative 2026.







