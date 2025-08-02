Playoff Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs Green Bay Blizzard: August 3

The Green Bay Blizzard (10-6) host the Tulsa Oilers (10-6) in the first round of the IFL Playoffs this Sunday, August 3rd. Kickoff at the Resch Center is scheduled for 3:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard come into this high-stakes playoff matchup after a loss to the Jacksonville Sharks a week ago. Green Bay led by 14 early in the second quarter, but the Sharks stormed back, trailing only by three at the half. The second half went blow-for-blow, but the Blizzard could not get the stop they needed, as they fell 63-53.

Tulsa travels north after beating the Quad City Steamwheelers last Saturday. In a close battle, the Oilers and the Steamwheelers traded scores the entirety of the game. Just before the one-minute warning, Tulsa kicked a go-ahead field goal. With one chance left, Quad City drove down the field and missed the game-winning field goal. Tulsa snuck away with the 49-48 win.

The Oilers make the trip up to Green Bay for the second time this season and for their franchise's first playoff game. The Blizzard hosted Tulsa back in April. In a high-scoring affair, the game would not be decided in regulation and went into overtime. After a blocked kick by the Green Bay defense, Kymani Clarke ran in a touchdown and gave the Blizzard the 74-68 victory.

If the Blizzard want to advance to the Eastern Conference Championship for the second consecutive time, they will first need to limit Tulsa QB Sam Castronova. Castronova has only appeared in two games for the Oilers this season, but already has nine touchdown passes. In Week 18, he had six total touchdowns, which earned him IFL Offensive Player of the Week Honors. The Green Bay offensive line has a challenge ahead of them: keeping DL Tre Smalls out of the backfield. Smalls is third in the IFL in Tackles-for-Loss with 17. Also on the defensive side of the ball, the Blizzard will have to be on the lookout for ball-hawking DB Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins is tied for fourth in the IFL in interceptions (6) and tied for third in forced fumbles (3).

If Tulsa wants to get their first-ever playoff victory, they will first need to slow down RB Kymai Clarke. Clarke returned from injury a few weeks ago and stepped in where he left off. Clarke has totaled five total touchdowns in the past two weeks, including three rushing scores against the Sharks last week, and earned the Blizzard Fan Vote Player of the Game Honors. Slowing down QB Max Meylor is a tough task that few teams have successfully done. One way to do that is to keep TJ Davis out of the endzone. Davis is fourth in the IFL in receiving touchdowns with 19. On the defensive side of the ball, the Oilers need to watch out for LB Andre White. He had 10.5 tackles a week ago, including a tackle-for-loss, which earned him the Rock Solid Fencing De-Fence-Ive Player of the Week.

Blizzard fans, it is the Playoffs! The first 1,000 fans will receive Beef Sticks from Build Your Base! There will also be $2 popcorn and $3 hot dogs, sodas, Bud Products, and Smoothies from JT Smoothies. It will snow in the Resch Center after every Blizzard touchdown! As always, halftime will feature the Snow Storm. We need to pack the Resch Center on Sunday and need YOU to be loud!







