INAM: the Blizzard Make the 2025 Playoffs

August 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

INAM. It's Not About Me. A motto that the Green Bay Blizzard have applied to their 2025 season. In what many people consider the ultimate team sport, this motto catalyzes unity on the football field.

"We've been a team first all year. We've put the individual second... We're growing closer because we all know that the team comes first," said offensive lineman Jake Parks in an interview with Tristan Wendt. He and his teammates have developed a brotherhood throughout the season.

The team is rallying around the INAM mentality as they work toward the playoffs. Each day, they preach togetherness and break down their huddles with the motto. The word is a reminder to the team that their ultimate goal is beyond that of any individual, and to stay ready to do their part for the group. Parks said, "We have to do things maybe we're not as comfortable with, but we know it'll help the team better in the long run."

Throughout the season, players have filled in and made adjustments to put the team in a better position to win. Players like Jazeric Peterson and Andre Williams have lined up for special teams, running back, and receiver; TJ Davis is, at times, a receiver, quarterback, or kick returner; and defensive linemen can serve as emergency offensive linemen, personal protectors for kickers, and extra muscle on tush push attempts. Jazeric Peterson and TJ Davis are listed as athletes on the team, not limited to any one position. In an interview with Tristan Wendt, QB Max Meylor said, "We just got the right guys... a lot of selfless players."

This selflessness has led to team success. This season, the Blizzard finished with a 10-6 record, earning the second seed in the IFL's Eastern Conference. That gives Green Bay the right to host at least one home playoff game. Jake Parks said home-field advantage is real and "it's extremely important." The home team has the advantage of rest, avoiding travel, and fans.

The Blizzard hold a 7-1 record at home, and fans help create an atmosphere that Blizzard players love. "We can feed off each other's energy," says Parks, looking forward to the August 3rd home playoff game. Max Meylor shared the sentiment, saying the fans "always bring the juice. We love playing at home." Meylor and other returning Blizzard players know that they have Unfinished Blizzness coming into this season, more so in the playoffs. Many Green Bay fans feel the same way.

The team found success in 2024, but ultimately fell short in the Eastern Conference Championship at home. Despite this, the team picked up where they left off and brought the playoffs back to Green Bay to finish what they started. Meylor said, "Coach Roberson is a top Coach in this league, and he brings in the right guys year in and year out." In 2024 and 2025, the Blizzard have made the playoffs and will host a playoff game in Green Bay. This marks the first time in Coach Roberson's tenure that the team has been to and hosted the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The last time the Green Bay Blizzard accomplished this was during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The Green Bay Blizzard will have a chance to continue making history, but they will take it one step at a time. "One game at a time, one play at a time, it just comes down to the little things," says Jake Park; "find the interval... not too high, not too low. Play your game," added Max Meylor. Fans can show support for the team this weekend when the Green Bay Blizzard host the Tulsa Oilers at the Resch Center on August 3 at 3:00 PM (CST).

