2025 IFL Playoffs: First Round Preview

The regular season is over, but the intensity is just getting started. Eight teams remain in the hunt for the IFL National Championship, and this weekend, the road to Tucson begins. With top-tier quarterbacks, explosive playmakers, and bone-rattling defenses, the First Round of the Playoffs is loaded with matchups that could go down in league history. From upstart contenders to battle-hardened powerhouses, it's win or go home-no excuses, no tomorrow. Here's what to watch in all four opening-round games:

Jacksonville Sharks at Quad City Steamwheelers

Saturday, Aug 2 - 3:05 PM CT | Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Quad City (11-5) rolls into the postseason riding the league's most balanced offense-defense combo in the East. Daquan Neal threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 21 more, while KeShaun Moore (7.0 sacks, 63 TFL yards) leads a bruising defense that's as opportunistic as it is relentless.

But don't count out the Sharks (10-6). Tyler Huff posted the highest rushing average in the IFL (83.0 YPG) and totaled 22 rushing TDs-Fourth most by any quarterback. Receiver Jaedon Stoshak (15 TDs) and linebacker Hayden Hatcher (68 tackles) give Jacksonville the firepower to strike from both sides of the ball.

What's at stake: Quad City seeks to return to the playoffs for the third straight year. Jacksonville, in their IFL playoff debut, is hunting for an immediate impact.

Tulsa Oilers at Green Bay Blizzard

Sunday, Aug 3 - 3:05 PM CT | Resch Center

Green Bay (10-6) quietly finished as the league's No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 52.4 points per game. Dual-threat quarterback Max Meylor accounted for 82 total touchdowns (56 passing, 26 rushing), making him one of the most dangerous weapons in the IFL. On defense, Allen Henry anchors the front with 4.0 sacks.

Tulsa (10-6) counters with QB Sam Castronova, who has shown he can single-handedly flip a game's momentum. In just three starts, Castronova has 522 passing yards, 115 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns-Good for back-to-back offensive player of the week nods. Tre Harvey leads a scrappy defensive unit with 91 tackles.

What's at stake: Green Bay has been a powerhouse on both sides of the ball for two seasons now. Can they bring that into the postseason? Tulsa, in their second season, is looking to show once again that parity is paramount in the IFL.

Vegas Knight Hawks at Bay Area Panthers

Sunday, Aug 3 - 7:05 PM CT | SAP Center

The 13-3 Panthers are the top seed in the West for good reason. Josh Jones tallied 3,100+ total yards (2,050 pass / 1st in rush with 771), while Morris Joseph Jr. and Jonathan Ross headline a defensive front that racked up sacks and stuffed the run. But it's the secondary that really shines-Joe Foucha (7 INTs), Tyler Watson (5), and Trae Meadows (7) form a lethal ball-hawking trio.

Vegas (10-6) is red hot and battle-tested, led by two quarterbacks (Jayden De Laura and Ja'Rome Johnson) who combined for 44 TDs through the air and 14 on the ground. Quentin Randolph (991 yards, 23 TDs) is their go-to playmaker, while the defense features sack leader Claude Davis and hard-hitting LB James Ceasar (76 tackles).

What's at stake: Bay Area is out to avenge last year's early playoff exit. Vegas, in their second-ever playoff appearance, is aiming to shock the bracket early.

San Diego Strike Force at Arizona Rattlers

Monday, Aug 4 - 9:05 PM CT | Desert Diamond Arena

San Diego (10-6) brings a dangerous mix of firepower and unpredictability to Glendale. Nate Davis (2,626 yards, 43 TDs) runs a high-efficiency offense, while WR Dallas Daniels (15 TDs) and RB Rudy Johnson (19 rush TDs) round out a scoring machine. Their defense will be tested-but make no mistake, the Strike Force can score in bunches.

Arizona (10-6) is built for the postseason. Dalton Sneed is the IFL's iron man at QB, throwing for 2,444 yards and 45 TDs while rushing for 465 yards and 19 scores. The Rattlers boast the league's top total offense and No. 2 defense. Isaiah Huston leads the receiving corps with 11 scores, while Davontae Merriweather and Ethan Castleberry bring the heat defensively.

What's at stake: Arizona is on a mission to reclaim its spot atop the IFL mountain. San Diego wants to prove their regular-season surge was no fluke.

The Playoffs Are Here. Watch It All on www.IFLNetwork.com

Every matchup has a storyline. Every roster has a hero. The 2025 IFL Playoffs start this weekend, and the only guarantee is chaos, intensity, and elite football. Stream all six playoff games with the IFL Network Playoff Package-just $9.99. Don't miss a second.







