Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Roderick Henderson

August 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Roderick Henderson for the 2025 season.

Roderick Henderson (6-0, 330) will bring IFL Championship-level experience to the Green Bay Blizzard. He is a veteran of the IFL, having spent years in the league, as well as the NFL and XFL. The leadership and experience this Montgomery, Alabama native brings may be exactly what the Blizzard need heading into the postseason.

Henderson played college football at Alabama State from 2013 to 2016. He appeared in 24 games, recording 74 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble. The nose tackle signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he would spend some time gaining professional experience.

After his stint with the Titans, Henderson made his way to the XFL, playing five games for the L.A. Wildcats in 2020. Then, in 2022, he returned to the XFL this time with the Vegas Vipers. During that year, he transitioned to the IFL, joining the Tucson Sugar Skulls late in their season. In the following year, the Bay Area Panthers signed Henderson. The veteran D-Lineman appeared in four games with the Panthers, who would win the 2023 IFL Championship.

With the IFL postseason set to begin this weekend, veterans with Henderson's experience are a hot commodity. Having spent time with teams in the NFL, XFL, and IFL, including a championship team, his knowledge only serves to bolster the Green Bay Blizzard defensive line. Henderson and the Blizzard host the Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday, August 3 at 3 PM (CST) at the Resch Center.

