Blizzard Nation - Playoff Football is back at the Resch Center! Time to get here, get rowdy and buckle up for hard hitting Green Bay Blizzard playoff football! The Blizzard host the Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the Playoffs. Last time the Oilers came to town, an overtime thrilled ensued. You DO NOT want to miss this game. Tickets are available here.

Game:

- Sunday August 3rd @ 3pm

- Doors open about an hour before kickoff

Thanks to Build Your Base, we've been building to the playoffs with help from Blizzard fans! As we met attendance goals, more fun was unlocked!

Unlocked Fun:

- First 1,000 Fans will receive a beef stick from build your base!

- $2 Small Popcorn

- IT will SNOW. .. INSIDE?! With each Blizzard Touchdown

- $3 Hot Dog, $3 Medium Soda, $3 24oz Bud & Bud Light products

- $3 12oz JT Smoothies

- One lucky fan in attendance will win a Blizzard - Foosball X thanks to The Village Companies and Skee-Ball

What else should you know:

- Blizzard playoff merch available in the lobby and in the Yeti Cave (Blizzard merch stand) located outside section 202 (while supplies last).

- Franki Moscato returns to perform the National Anthem

- There will be a special halftime performance from Green Bay Elite

--- both Franki Moscato and Green Bay Elite have performed at Lambeau Field!

What happens after this game in regards to the rest of the IFL PLAYOFFS:

If Quad Cities LOSE their first round game this Saturday, and with Blizzard WIN on Sunday the EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME will be held at the Resch Friday August 8th. If this occurs, we will have FIVE DAYS to pack the RESCH on Friday the 8th!







Know Before You Go - August 3

