Panthers Welcome Knight Hawks to

After a 13-3 regular season, the Bay Area Panthers return to San Jose's SAP Center on Sunday evening for the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Vegas Knight Hawks. This will be the third head-to-head meeting of 2025 between these respective sides, and Bay Area is presently listed as a 4.5-point home favorite.

As familiar foes, the Panthers and Knight Hawks have faced off in eight games throughout IFL history; five of those matchups-including the past three conseucitively-have seen Bay Area emerge victorious.

In Vegas' last trip to Silicon Valley (Week 17), the Knight Hawks battled the Panthers wire-to-wire with the game ultimately decided on the final play of regulation; you can bet that Vegas will have that losing memory on the frontal lobe upon returning to Northern California.

Both teams enter this weekend playing high-quality football. In terms of scoring, the Panthers boast the league's No.1 defense (35.0 PPG) and No. 3 offense (46.0 PPG). Meanwhile, the Knight Hawks feature the No. 2 defense (38.8 PPG) and the No. 2 offense (47.8 PPG).

Bay Area's offensive attack is powered by a stout running game and strong offensive line. Panthers quarterback Josh Jones was the IFL's top rusher (771 yards) in 2025 while shifty tailback Josh Tomas was close behind (584 yards). From there, leading-receiver Tyrese Chambers-a name Vegas knows well-is especially hot, hauling in two touchdowns in the regular season finale.

The Knight Hawks' defense will be up to the challenge this Sunday. Vegas safety and 2024 IFL DROY Bryce Hampton was named as the league's Defensive Player of the Week in Week 18. Additionally, fellow Knight Hawks DBs James Ceasar and Darius Williams both fly around the field with physicality.

Across the way, the Panthers' defense has been their bread and butter under Head Coach Rob Keefe. Tevaughn Grant leads Bay Area with 5.5 sacks but the real damage is done in the secondary. Safety Tyrese Wright finished the campaign with the fourth-most tackles in the IFL. Also, DBs Trae Meadows and Joe Foucha swiped seven interceptions each-tied for most in the league.

The Panthers will have their hands full with Vegas' quarterbacking tandem of Jaylen de Laura and Ja'Rome Johnson. Over two prior meetings in 2025, de Laura was used predominantly in passing situations while Johnson provided a threat in the running game. Either way, they'll both reap the benefits of playing alongside tailback Antonio Wimbush, who has rushed for 23 scores this year.

"We're about to play a Knight Hawks team that hates us and that is extremely intelligent in the way that they prepare," Coach Keefe asserted on KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly. "They are one of the craftier offenses in the league. They adapt and adjust very well-I have a high respect for Vegas' coaching staff."

As noted, Panthers vs. Knight Hawks is scheduled for Sunday, August 3 at 5:05 PM PT in downtown San Jose. Postseason tickets-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.

"We really want to grow this thing. We're going to pack [SAP Center] out. (...) We have to bring our A-game and play our best football because that's what it takes to be champions,"Keefe concluded.

Surveying this year's remaining IFL playoff bracket, the San Diego Strike Force and defending-champion Arizona Rattlers will battle it out from Desert Diamond Arena on Monday, August 4. Naturally, if Bay Area can take down Vegas, they'll then need to go through the winner of San Diego-Arizona.

In the East, up first will be the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Quad City Steamwheelers (Sat., Aug. 2). From there, No. 3 Tulsa Oilers Football will visit the No. 2 Green Bay Blizzard (Sun, Aug. 3). Tune into the IFL Network to scope all the playoff action!

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Panthers Playoff Fan Fest, happening from 3:05 to 4:05 PM in the SAP Center parking lot. This free outdoor pregame celebration is packed with fun for all ages-featuring live music, interactive games, face painting, a bouncy house, and local food trucks. Adults can also enjoy beer tastings courtesy of Hapa's Brewing Company, while families can catch appearances from the Panthers Dance Team and fan-favorite mascot, Claw.

Inside the arena, the playoff atmosphere continues with a full slate of entertainment that reflects the vibrancy and culture of the Bay Area. The evening kicks off with a powerful National Anthem performance by Chizuko, a Bay Area-born R&B artist known for blending soul, pop, and hip-hop influences into her dynamic sound.

At halftime, the action continues as San Francisco rapper Stunnaman02 takes the field for a high-energy live performance featuring the debut of the official Panthers playoff anthem, "1-0"-a custom track created exclusively for this postseason run. Known for his viral hit "Big Steppin, Stunnaman02 brings bold sound, local pride, and undeniable energy to the SAP Center stage.

Fans should also be on the lookout for limited-edition Panthers playoff merchandise and arrive early to receive an exclusive rally towel, available to the first 1,000 fans through the doors.







