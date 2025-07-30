3 Panthers from 2023 Title Hunt Second Championship with Bay Area

The Bay Area Panthers wrapped up the 2025 Indoor Football League regular season with a 13-3 record, the best in the league, after their 45-30 win on the road in their final matchup against the Massachusetts Pirates. The win capped a dominant campaign and secured the Panthers the top seed along with home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Now, the team turns its focus to the first round of postseason action. They will host the Vegas Knight Hawks this Sunday, August 3 at 5:05 p.m. at SAP Center.

This year's squad brings back memories of the 2023 Panthers team that captured the franchise's first IFL championship. Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe is still leading the charge, and his roster reflects that same grit and drive. Three starters from the 2023 title team remain on the field today, adding leadership and experience to a group that has shown consistency and fire all season long.

As some of Bay Area's top players this year, LB Wes Bowers, DE Tevaughn Grant and CB Trae Meadows were also major contributors in 2023. The defensive trio performed brilliantly over the regular season and all the way through the pinnacle win versus Sioux Falls. Fast-forward to now, and the Panthers will lean on their veterans as the team revs up for another championship run.

Ahead of the Week-19 romp in Massachusetts, Bowers, Grant and Meadows took some time to reflect on the previous title squad compared to where they are now.

"The hunger we have [to be champions] is the same. You have guys that have bought-in and are playing as a unit," professed Grant. "And we're playing for each other, not as individuals. I know that's a special thing."

Meadows also commented on the subject, elaborating, "Everyone is part of the team [like in 2023]. The chemistry is amazing. (...) Everyone in this group gels well together." Unity and camaraderie are tantamount factors when it comes to building a strong football team, but how is Bay Area preparing for the 2025 postseason before discovering their opening-round opponent?

"We prepare the same way we always prepare and that starts by doing the little things right," asserted Bowers. Naturally, diligence for details is a requirement of success in this league.

Bowers expanded on the team's preparation, "We show up to practice early and do the off-field work like staying hydrated, eating well and making sure we're well stretched. The mindset going into it is that no matter who we face, we know we're going to get their best, so we always want to put our best foot forward. That starts by making sure we are the best we can be, daily.

Grant suggested trusting the process on this matter. "Don't change anything. What we did got us where we are, so just stay consistent with what we've been doing. (...) Don't let the added pressure let it be more than what it should be," he stated.

"Anybody we play, we'll be prepared," Meadows added. "We'll come back after the weekend [vs. Massachusetts] and whoever we get, we'll hit the ground running with them. We just have to play Bay Area Panther football," said the IFL's current leader in interceptions.

It will be either the San Diego Strike Force or Vegas Knight Hawks coming to Northern California with title aspirations; that's to be decided in Week 19. Regardless of which franchise shows up at San Jose's SAP Center on Sunday, August 3, the Panthers are hoping to set a physical tone.

When asked what they were looking forward to in the 2025 playoffs, Bowers answered, "Hitting as hard as I can on the first snap. I like to let the other team know that I'm there, we're there, and the dark side of the defense is there."

"Sending opposing quarterbacks to the Netherrealm," Grant responded. "And it's not just getting the sack, but causing fumbles, turnovers, strip sacks and other things that are going to alter the game and give the ball back to our offense-those are my favorite plays," he explained.

As noted, Panthers vs. Knight Hawks is next scheduled for Sunday, August 3 (5:05 PM PT) in Downtown San Jose. Postseason tickets-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







