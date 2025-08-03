Blizzard Advance to the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship

August 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Welcome back to playoff football in Green Bay! In the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal bracket, the Green Bay Blizzard play host to the Tulsa Oilers on August 3rd. This marks back-to-back seasons the Blizzard have hosted a playoff game. This is also the first time the Oilers have clinched a spot in the playoffs. One team moves on, the other, better luck next year.

Looking to make an early statement, Tulsa drove the ball down the field, converting on 4th down not once, but twice; once due to a successful challenge that resulted in a penalty on the Green Bay defense. However, regardless of the clutch conversions and luck, the Oilers fumbled the ball on a poor handoff, and it was recovered by Blizzard DL Scean Mustin.

The first possession for the Blizzard was all about a balanced attack and simply moving the ball. The drive was capped off by a pass from Blizzard QB Max Meylor to RB Kymani "Kimo" Clarke.

Tulsa's second drive had aspirations for answering and rebounding from the failure of the first drive. On a 3rd and goal at the Blizzard 4-yard line, Oilers QB Sam Castronova faced heavy pressure and threw a shovel pass to avoid a sack, but Blizzard DB Cail Jackson Jr. intercepted the errant throw, keeping the Oilers off the scoreboard. This was also the final play of the first quarter.

The Blizzard took over, and needed just one play for Meylor to connect with WR Andre Williams for a near 40-yard TD reception and would go up 14-0.

Tulsa, already needing points to keep pace, completed a couple of 10+ yard passes and looked to find an offensive rhythm. After a few more scrambles and incompletions, Castronova rolled out on a 3rd and goal situation and found his way into the endzone.

With Tulsa on the board, the Blizzard looked to go back up by two touchdowns. The drive was very pass-heavy, and saw a spectacular boundary reception by WR Lowell Patron Jr, who ended up seated on a few Blizzard fans in the first row. The following play after the big grab saw Kimo Clarke scamper between two Tulsa defenders as he ran into the endzone. For those keeping track, Clarke now has a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, and he was just getting started.

After the Blizzard regained their two-touchdown lead, the Oilers answered with a pass-heavy drive of their own, capped off by a pass from Castronova to WR Cole Blackman.

The next Blizzard drive began just before the one-minute warning. The objective seemed to be to drain the clock so that Tulsa did not have an opportunity to add points. Green Bay ran the ball a few times, utilized their timeouts, and ultimately settled for a good field goal by Andrew Mevis.

The Oilers did have a few seconds to attempt a hail-mary, and they were even given a second chance due to a late hit on the QB, but neither heave was successful. The score at the break was 24-14 in favor of Green Bay.

The Blizzard received the ball to start the second half and had no issues moving the ball down the field. The drive was capped off by another Kimo Clarke rushing touchdown, putting the Blizzard up 31-14. Clarke has now scored more points himself than Tulsa had up to this point.

Needing a score to stay in the game, Tulsa began their first drive of the second half by immediately throwing an interception to Blizzard DB Damari Roberson, who undercut the route over the middle.

On the first play after the interception, Meylor connected with a wide-open TJ Davis, and the rout looked inevitable at this point. The Blizzard had now scored two touchdowns in under 5 minutes to begin the second half and led 38-14.

Tulsa, needing to avoid the blowout, did manage to put together another scoring drive. Oilers WR Isiah Scott snagged a bubble screen catch and dove into the endzone. The point after attempt was pushed wide right.

On the legs of Kimo Clarke, the Blizzard were primed to score again and did so on another TD pass from Meylor to Davis, the second time this connection put up points in the quarter.

The following Tulsa drive resulted in yet another interception, this time by Blizzard DB Kevin Ransom II at the Blizzard goal line. Yet another defensive play made to keep Tulsa off the scoreboard.

The following Blizzard drive saw an incredible one-handed catch by Patron to close out the third quarter. When the fourth quarter resumed, Jazeric Peterson rumbled forward, made a cutback, and broke into the endzone, extending the Blizzard lead to 31 points.

Tulsa found a few holes in the Blizzard defense during their next drive. The Oilers found their way into a goal-to-go situation. The following four plays resulted in a dropped pass, a throw away, a big sack by DL Tramond Lofton, and on the 4th and goal situation, Cail Jackson Jr. notched his second interception.

With the lopsided scoreline and the Blizzard scoring on every offensive position, why stop there? They kept their foot on the gas, and Peterson reached the ball into the endzone for his second rushing score of the quarter. This would be the final score for the Blizzard.

The last possession for the Oilers saw them turn to the backup QB, Carl Robinson, who led Tulsa down and threw a touchdown pass to Blackman, his second receiving touchdown of the game.

Conceding defeat, the Oilers opted to kickoff and not attempt an onside kick. Green Bay lined up in victory formation and sealed the game for their final home game of the season. The final score was Green Bay 58, Tulsa 26.

The Blizzard move on to the Eastern Conference Finals and will head to Moline, IL, to take on the number 1 seed Quad City Steamwheelers. The two teams met three times during the regular season. The Blizzard lost the first meeting, which was week 1 in Moline, won the second matchup in Green Bay, and then avenged the week 1 loss by overcoming the Steamwheelers for the third meeting, and second in Moline. The fourth meeting between the two has so much more at stake: a date in the history books, a chance to travel to Tucson for the IFL Championship. The Eastern Conference Finals game will take place on Saturday, August 9th, with kickoff at 7:05 PM. Follow along live on the IFL Network.

Written By: Tyler Klackner







