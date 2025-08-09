Blizzard Take 71-64 Victory Over Steamwheelers in Eastern Conference Championship

August 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (11-6) traveled down to Moline, IL, to face the Quad City Steamwheelers (12-5) in a heavyweight showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. This was the fourth matchup of the season between these two foes, with a trip to Tucson for the IFL Championship game on the line.

After the coin was flipped and both teams were set, the game was underway. Blizzard return man Andre Williams started the game off with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Kicker Andrew Mevis added the extra point, then added two more points by kicking a deuce on the ensuing kickoff. Quad City returned the favor by driving down and scoring a fourth-down touchdown, which brought the game within two. Not to be outdone, QB Max Meylor drove the team down and found ATH TJ Davis in the endzone, to give Green Bay the 16-7 lead. On the following drive, the Steamwheelers kept the game within a score, marching down and dragging defenders into the endzone. The Blizzard had the ball in hand when the first quarter came to a close.

With the clock ticking in the second quarter, Green Bay kept the trend of scoring on every possession. RB Kymani Clarke ran it in to give the Blizzard a 23-14 lead. After Quad City RB Jarrod Ware got his second score of the game, Green Bay ATH TJ Davis got his second score as well, keeping the Blizzard in the lead 30-21. As the second quarter progressed, so did the scoring trend. Steemwheelers QB Daquan Neal had a rushing touchdown, and on the next drive, Kymani Clarke got his second score of the game. With the clock ticking down on the first half, Quad City drove down the field and scored as time expired. The Steemwheelers attempted a 2-point conversion to make it a 1-point deficit, but the try was unsuccessful, and Green Bay took a 37-34 lead into the break.

Quad City started the second half hot, taking only two plays to score and gaining their first lead of the game, 41-37. Steemwheelers kicker Kyle Kaplan extended that lead with a deuce, making it 43-37. The Blizzard, needing to strike, had their own two-play drive, ending with a 35-yard touchdown pass to WR Andre Williams. Green Bay retook the lead 44-43. The Steemwheelers regained the lead after a long drive and a few defensive penalties by the Blizzard, giving them the 50-44 lead. The third quarter ticked out with Quad City in the lead and a tense fourth quarter incoming.

With 15 minutes left to decide who moves on to the IFL Championship, Green Bay began driving, and TJ Davis made an amazing catch, flipping over the wall for the touchdown and the lead, 51-50. Mevis knocked a deuce on the kickoff, extending that lead to three points. The Steemwheelers did not take long to take the lead back as RB Jarrod Ware took a 44-yard pass to the house. After the missed extra point, Quad City led 56-53. The Blizzard capped off another drive with Kymani Clarke's third touchdown of the game. On the following kickoff, K Mevis attempted a deuce, but the ball was short, bouncing off the crossbar back into the field of play, which is a live ball. The Blizzard recovered the ball at the five-yard line, and a few plays later, TJ Davis scored his fourth touchdown of the game. Green Bay led 69-56 after Mevis added his third deuce of the game. With the ball in hand, the Steemwheelers only needed one play to cut the deficit, scoring a long touchdown and a successful 2-point try and bringing the score to 69-64 in favor of the Blizzard. Green Bay had possession, but penalties killed the drive, and a missed field goal left Quad City with the ball, with under a minute to play. After a long play was called back by a penalty, a holding call in the end zone resulted in a safety, and two points were awarded to the Blizzard. Quad City had to kick the ball off and attempted an onside kick. After official review, the ball did not go 10 yards before going out of bounds, so the possession arrow went to Green Bay. After a few positive yard plays, the clock hit zero with the Green Bay Blizzard boasting a 71-64 Eastern Conference Championship Victory!

The Blizzard will be heading down to Tucson, AZ, to face the Vegas Knighthawks in the IFL Championship on Saturday, August 23. Kickoff in Tucson will be at 9:30 PM CST. Green Bay will attempt to bring home their first IFL Championship.

Written By: Seth Kluck







