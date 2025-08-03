Turnovers Plague Tulsa in Playoff Loss

August 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, was unable to overcome a slow start in what ended in a 58-26 loss in the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals.

Tulsa would start the game with the ball, but would fumble inside the red zone after a mishandled exchange in the backfield between Sam Castronova and Jimmy Smith ; Green Bay picked up the loose ball to open the game's first possession. The Blizzard marched down the field, and Kymani Clarke began the scoring with a quick red zone touchdown catch to make it 7-0 Green Bay. Tulsa entered the red zone for a second time, and this time, Castronova would throw an interception from the four-yard line while trying to avoid a sack to give possession back to the Blizzard. That ended the first-quarter action.

The second quarter opened with a deep touchdown pass from Max Meylor to Andre Williams to push the game to 14-0, Green Bay. The Oilers finally responded via a three-yard rushing touchdown to the right side by Castronova to cut the deficit to 14-7. Green Bay would not slow down as a Clarke rushing touchdown added to the night for the Blizzard and brought the game to a 21-7 score. Tulsa's offense would start to catch fire for a moment with another touchdown, this one to Cole Blackman on a seven-yard snag along the goal line to the right sidewall to make it 21-14 Blizzard. A field goal by Andrew Mevis gave Green Bay a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Green Bay got into the end zone on the opening drive of the second half via a Clarke four-yard run past the goal line to set up the Blizzard with a 31-14 advantage. Castronova would throw his second pick of the game on the following drive and Green Bay connected with TJ Davis on a touchdown pass from broken coverage in the secondary to put the score at 38-14 Blizzard. Tulsa settled down and found Isiah Scott on a red zone touchdown pass to put the game at 38-20, Green Bay. Blizzard receiver, TJ Davis, would grab another score down the left sidewall to finish the third-quarter scoring to make it 45-20. Castronova threw another interception into the hands of the Green Bay defense towards the end of the third forcing Tulsa to enter the final quarter down by 25.

The Blizzard added two touchdowns from Jazeric Peterson, and Castronova threw a fourth pick, forcing Tulsa to change the personnel and bring in Carl Robinson II at quarterback. Robinson II threw a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Blackman to end the Oilers' scoring for the day. Tulsa would fall 58-26 in the first round of the playoffs.

Tulsa finished the regular season at a franchise-high 10-6 and in their playoff debut fell on the road in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

